6 New Cars Launching In June 2026: Flex Fuel, Electric And More

The month of May witnessed a host of car launches across different segments, technologies and body styles. This month promises to be no different with as many as 6 new cars slated to hit the Indian roads. Like always the list is dominated by SUV, some mass market while some belong to the premium segment. An in modern times how can the list be complete without an EV? So lets tell all about these upcoming cars.

Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil the first-ever Flex fuel car in June. While we have seen prototypes before this will be the first time a flex fuel production model will be shown. The brand has previously shown the fuel variants of Fronx and Wagon R and the first product to get a production-spec flex fuel version could be one of these two. The car will be revealed on June 4 on the eve of World environment day in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Puri.

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift India Launch On June 15; Will Get PHEV Option

Tata Sierra EV

The much awaited Tata Sierra EV is likely to hit the roads towards the end of this month. The EV will get some design changes when compared to its ICE counterpart to give it a distinct identity while features in the cabin are expected to largely remain the same. The SUV could come with multiple battery pack options including a bigger 75 kWh unit with a dual motor setup. You can expect the SUV to come with a real world range of close to 500 kms. Safety will be key and the latest electric from Tata Motors could come with many ADAS functions and a 5 star crash test rating.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

The ‘best car in the world’ will get a major update during this month. Revealed globally a few months back, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is slated to hit the Indian roads on the June 15. There are many firsts for the Indian buyer with this new update including the fact that the sedan will also come with a Plug-in Hybrid variant. According to the brand, the limousine gets 50% new or updated components in 2026. The flagship will also see the debut of new MB.OS, with promises to enhance the car’s digital experience.

Also Read: 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launched At Rs 50.89 Lakh

BMW X6

BMW, main rival of Mercedes-Benz is already. Ready to fire a fresh salvo in the segment with the X6. The coupe SUV will return to the Indian market after a long break in the M60i xDrive version and the brand has already started taking bookings for it. The model coming to India is the facelifted version of the third-gen X6 and will arrive as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The 4.4-litre, V8 twin-turbo petrol engine makes 223 bhp and 750 Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV goes from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.



Mini Countryman C

Staying within the group, the Mini India portfolio will be expanded this month with the launch of Countryman C. Currently the brand sells the electric and JCW versions of the SUV in India and the Countryman C is likely to be the most accessible model in the range as it will also be locally assembled. The SUV will get a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and is likely to make 134 bhp and 230 Nm, similar the BMW X1. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will launch on June 17 and is expected to be priced around Rs. 50-55 lakh. Mini India has already started taking bookings for the C.

BYD Plug-In Hybrid

June will also see the unveil of first plug-in hybrid vehicle from BYD in India. The Chinese electric car giant will take the covers off the car on June 9 though it is still not confirmed which is the exact nameplate that will be revealed. BYD sells the Atto 2 and Sealion 6 with this powertrain in many global markets and the product to be shown in India is likely to be one of these two. The 1.5 litre petrol engine along with an electric motor could offer a combined range of approximately 1,000 kms. The Atto 2 ahs also been caught testing previously on Indian roads.