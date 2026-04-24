Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched In India At Rs 55 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-electric CLA in India, priced from Rs 55 lakh for the CLA 200, Rs 59 lakh for the CLA 250+ and Rs 64 lakh for the CLA 250+ Launch Edition (all prices, ex-showroom). First seen as a concept a few years ago and revealed globally in production form in March 2025, this is the first time the CLA nameplate gets a fully electric version. It is offered in three variants, 200, 250+ and 250+ Launch Edition, with standard range for the 200 and long range 250+. The Launch Edition wears black alloys, and is also equipped with the ‘Superscreen’ setup.

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Exterior

Visually, the new CLA stays very close to what we saw in concept form. It has a clean, flowing shape with softer edges, but the EV version stands out with its unique front panel. Instead of a traditional grille, you get a surface filled with 142 illuminated three-pointed stars, along with a lit Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre.

Top speed of the CLA Electric is 210 kmph.

From the side, the CLA looks sleeker than before, now featuring flush door handles similar to larger Mercedes sedans. At the rear, the star-themed design continues with LED tail lamps connected by a full-width light bar, complete with animated lighting effects. Buyers also get a choice of alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches.

Launch Edition wears Cosmos Black Magno paint and 19-inch black alloys.

The new CLA has also grown in size as compared to its predecessor. It is now 4,723 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,468 mm tall, while the wheelbase has gone up to 2,790 mm.

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Interior & Features

‘Superscreen’ layout included on the CLA 250+ Launch Edition.

Coming to the interior, the highlight is the new Superscreen setup that includes a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen. A panoramic sunroof is offered as standard. Moreover, it gets a three-spoke steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, while the seats are finished in leatherette upholstery.

Other features include a wireless phone charger, powered front seats with heating and massage functions, dual-zone climate control, a Burmester sound system and auto park assist among others.

On the safety front, the CLA Electric comes equipped with six airbags and a Level 2+ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). It also gets a 360-degree camera with blind-spot assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an electronic parking brake.

Boot space is rated at 405 litres, while the electric CLA also gets a front storage compartment (frunk) offering an additional 101 litres.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Long-Wheelbase Debuts With Over 700 Km Range, 6-Seater Option

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Battery Pack & Performance

The CLA 250+ will do 0-100 kmph in a claimed 6.7 seconds.

Under the skin, the CLA is built on Mercedes-Benz’s new MMA (Modular Architecture) platform. While it supports multiple powertrains globally, India gets the all-electric CLA 200 (standard range) and 250+ (long range) with an 85 kWh battery pack offered on the latter. Power is sent to the rear wheels with a single motor producing 268 bhp and 335 Nm.

Mercedes claims a range of up to 792 km (WLTP) on the CLA 250+ and 542 km on the CLA 200. The CLA also runs on an 800-volt system, allowing for fast charging. With a 320 kW DC fast charger, it can add up to 325 km of range in just 10 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Bookings & Deliveries

Bookings for the all-electric CLA opened in March this year, requiring a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh, and deliveries are slated to commence from the end of April 2026 (CLA 250+ Long Range) and June 2026 (CLA 200 Standard Range).

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Mercedes CLA EV gets into the ring with the BYD Seal, while also going up against models such as the Tesla Model Y and the Kia EV6.