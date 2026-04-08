Volkswagen Taigun Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow; What To Expect

Volkswagen will be introducing the new and updated Taigun facelift in India tomorrow. It is the first major update for VW’s C-SUV offering since its arrival in 2021. Production of the new Taigun has already commenced at Volkswagen’s Pune plant, and here’s everything you need to know about the new Taigun.

New 1.0-litre 8-Speed AT

Following the heels of the new Skoda Kushaq facelift, the new Taigun will also get the new eight-speed torque converter, which will replace the six-speed unit. This new automatic gearbox is made by the AISIN (like the old one) and is quick shifting as well as smooth shifting one. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder with DSG automatic will continue without any change.

Tiguan/Tayron Inspired Face

Change on the surface will be seen on the fascia, which adopts its family cues seen on the bigger Tiguan and its three-row version, Tayron. The sleeker headlamps and sculpted bumpers now look more modern and upmarket. At the back, the connected tail lamp setup wears a newer signature. New colour options and alloy wheel design are part of the update as well.

Refreshed Cabin

Where the Skoda Kushaq facelift didn’t carry a significant change when it comes to the cabin. There might be a newer infotainment screen interface, the all-digital driver’s display is expected to get newer graphics, and a dashboard layout might get some tweaks as well. While features like the panoramic sunroof are now offered in the Kushaq, whether that will be offered in the Taigun remains to be seen. Moreover, features like the 360-degree camera or ADAS are not offered in the Kushaq and may not be included here as well.

However, debuting with the Kushaq is a rear seat massage function. We could also expect this feature to be offered in the Taigun.

Price and Rival

While the current Taigun is priced between Rs 10.58 – 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the new one is expected to get a slight bump in the pricing. When it goes on sale, it will continue to rival other C-SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the new Renault Duster.