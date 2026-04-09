Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition, A45 S Aero Track Edition Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its AMG portfolio with the launch of a new Performance Edition for the AMG GLE 53 Coupe, while also launching the AMG A45 S in a new Aero Track Edition avatar. The GLE in this edition is priced at Rs 1.52 crore, while the A45 S costs Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Unveiled With Updated Engines, ‘Cloud-Based' Suspension

AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition

The AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition is priced at Rs 1.52 crore (ex-showroom) and gets the addition of the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. This package introduces a range of performance-focused changes, including AMG Active Ride Control suspension and high-performance composite brakes with ventilated and perforated discs, finished with red callipers.

The SUV also gets an AMG Performance steering wheel with integrated controls, along with the AMG Track Pace system integrated into the MBUX interface. This setup allows drivers to access real-time telemetry such as lap times, acceleration, braking and steering inputs. The model rides on 22-inch AMG cross-spoke alloy wheels.

Powering the GLE Coupe is a 3.0-litre inline-six engine producing 429 bhp and 520 Nm, enabling a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Debuts With Updated Looks, New Interior & More Powerful Engines

AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition

Alongside the GLE, Mercedes-AMG has launched the A45 S Aero Track Edition, priced at Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom). This version brings a motorsport-inspired aerodynamic package, including a larger front splitter with flics, a fixed rear wing, additional rear airflow elements and an optimised diffuser.

The Aero Track Edition also features the AMG Night Package, adding blacked-out elements such as the splitter, side sills, window trims, mirror caps and black chrome exhaust tips. It rides on 19-inch AMG forged cross-spoke wheels and gets red-painted brake callipers.

Under the hood, the A45 S continues with its 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four engine producing 416 bhp and 500 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 270 kmph.