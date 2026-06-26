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Hero XPulse 210 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X: ADV Specifications Comparison

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
5 mins read
Jun 26, 2026, 03:34 PM
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Hero XPulse 210 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X: ADV Specifications Comparison
Key Highlights
  • Which entry-level ADV should you choose?
  • The XPulse 210, Himalayan 450 & 390 Adventure X compared
  • Each bike has its own strengths & weaknesses

The entry-level to mid-size adventure motorcycle segment in India is booming. Today, the Indian adventure rider is spoilt for choice with many options available in the market at different price points and engine displacement. But here’s the catch. Choosing the right adventure bike depends on experience, skill and individual use case.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Review

The Hero XPulse 210, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure X are three very different adventure motorcycles, each in its own price segment, and each with its own use case. How do they compare on paper? Here’s a look at the specifications each bike offers and we compare them on their strengths and weaknesses, for you to make an informed choice.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review

Introduction

Hero Xpulse 210 Vs Kawasaki KLX 230 review comparison carandbike 5

The Hero XPulse 210 has stepped up significantly from the 200 cc XPulse. It is now a more serious attempt to offer affordability to off-road enthusiasts. In essence, it's a versatile, light, and nimble package for beginner adventure riders.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Image 35

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the benchmark that redefined what an accessible ADV could be in India. The KTM 390 Adventure X offers best of both worlds – light off-road duties, capable touring machine and for riders who want their ADV to double up as a serious road weapon.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m33

All three motorcycles are entry-level adventure machines targeted at someone looking for genuine adventure capability at a sub-Rs. 5 lakh price bracket. We take a look at the specifications of each model as well as a close look at their strengths and weaknesses for you to make up your mind, to choose one amongst these three.

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review

Specifications Comparison:

Hero XPulse 210Royal Enfield Himalayan 450KTM 390 Adventure X
Engine210 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4V DOHC452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4V DOHC398.63 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled. 4V DOHC
Bore x Stroke73 mm x 50 mm84 mm x 81.5 mm89 mm x 64 mm
Maximum Power24.26 bhp @ 9250 rpm39.47 bhp @ 8000 rpm45.37 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Peak Torque20.7 Nm @ 7250 rpm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission6-speed6-speed6-speed
ClutchWet type – assist & slipWet multiplate - slip & assistSlipper Clutch
Front Suspension41 mm telescopic; 210 mm travel43 mm USD; 200 mm travel43 mm USD; 200 mm travel
Rear SuspensionGas-charged monoshock; 205 mm travelLinkage-type monoshock; 200 mm travelMonoshock; 205 mm travel
Front Brake276 mm petal disc320 mm disc; double-piston caliper320 mm disc
Rear Brake220 mm petal disc270 mm disc; single-piston caliper240 mm disc
ABSSingle-channel with 3 ABS modes; Dual-channel with 3 ABS modesDual-channel ABS; switchableCornering ABS; switchable
Front Tyre 90/90-2190/90-21100/90-19
Rear Tyre 120/80-18140/80-17130/80-17
Seat Height830 mm805-825 mm825 mm
Kerb Weight168 kg (Base), 170 kg (Pro)196 kg181 kg
Ground Clearance220 mm230 mm228 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity13 Litres17 Litres14.5 Litres
Price (Ex-showroom)Rs. 1.67 -176 LakhRs. 3.05 – 3.37 LakhRs. 3.43 Lakh

Numbers & Data: What They Mean

Hero Xpulse 210 image 39

The Hero XPulse 210 is the lightest bike among the three, with its 170 kg kerb weight, even for the Pro version with dual-channel ABS. If you go through our first ride experience, the XPulse 210 is genuinely nimble, light on its feet and confidence-inspiring off-road. The trade-off is the small engine, which will limit highway performance and long-distance touring capability.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Image 28

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sits in the sweet spot for most riders. It has the most torque of the three, a comfortable and accessible seat height (825 mm), the largest fuel tank, and a WP suspension set-up that will offer comfort and capability over all kinds of terrain – including long days on the highway, gravel trails and off-road. It’s a versatile motorcycle with many qualities. No wonder, it’s an extremely popular choice as well.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m34

The KTM 390 Adventure X has the upper hand in performance, has sharp handling and a chassis that experienced riders will really appreciate. The WP suspension is premium kit but the alloy wheels are a reminder that this is more road-focussed than the others. It’s also the most expensive of the three.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X Comparison Review

Hero Xpulse 210 image 44

Hero XPulse 210: Strengths & Weaknesses

Pros

Light, nimble and approachable

Affordable entry point into ADV segment

Ideal for tight trails, technical terrain and great for newbie off-road riders

Cons

Small engine offers okay-ish highway performance

May feel underpowered for experienced riders

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 LT Image 8

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Strengths & Weaknesses

Pros

Well-rounded package; equally capable on highway & off-road

High torque figures offer strong pulling power

RE offers very good after-sales network

Cons

At 196 kg kerb weight, it's heavy and not so easy to pick up

No cornering function on electronics, no traction control

Engine is buzzy at highway cruising speeds

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X m17

KTM 390 Adventure X: Strengths & Weaknesses

Pros

Performance-oriented free-revving engine

Sharp handling & entertaining to ride on tarmac

Feature-rich electronics package

Cons

Expensive sticker price

Rider triangle & seat not comfortable for long riding days

Not recommended for new & inexperienced riders

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Hero XPulse 210 if you're looking for off-road capability and value. It’s the lightest and most dirt-focussed package of the three, and for newbie off-road riders, the XPulse 210 offers accessibility which makes it easy to recommend. But you will have to sacrifice on highway performance and long-distance comfort.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one motorcycle that does everything well. It’s perfect for trails, highways, touring, and even daily riding. It’s the most impressive all-rounder of the three, but keep in mind that it’s the heaviest as well, but also has the most comfortable suspension set-up, even without adjustability. If it's long-distance touring comfort you're looking for, the Himalayan should be the pick.

Go for the KTM 390 Adventure X if you’re an experienced rider who spends more time on tarmac than off it. If spirited highway riding and twisty mountain roads are your thing, and you’re willing to pay a premium for an elaborate features list, the KTM is the clear choice.

# Hero XPulse 210 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# Hero XPulse 210 vs KTM 390 Adventure X# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# Bikes# Auto Expo# Two Wheelers# Comparison

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