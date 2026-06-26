Hero XPulse 210 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X: ADV Specifications Comparison
- Which entry-level ADV should you choose?
- The XPulse 210, Himalayan 450 & 390 Adventure X compared
- Each bike has its own strengths & weaknesses
The entry-level to mid-size adventure motorcycle segment in India is booming. Today, the Indian adventure rider is spoilt for choice with many options available in the market at different price points and engine displacement. But here’s the catch. Choosing the right adventure bike depends on experience, skill and individual use case.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Review
The Hero XPulse 210, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure X are three very different adventure motorcycles, each in its own price segment, and each with its own use case. How do they compare on paper? Here’s a look at the specifications each bike offers and we compare them on their strengths and weaknesses, for you to make an informed choice.
Also Read: Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review
Introduction
The Hero XPulse 210 has stepped up significantly from the 200 cc XPulse. It is now a more serious attempt to offer affordability to off-road enthusiasts. In essence, it's a versatile, light, and nimble package for beginner adventure riders.
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the benchmark that redefined what an accessible ADV could be in India. The KTM 390 Adventure X offers best of both worlds – light off-road duties, capable touring machine and for riders who want their ADV to double up as a serious road weapon.
All three motorcycles are entry-level adventure machines targeted at someone looking for genuine adventure capability at a sub-Rs. 5 lakh price bracket. We take a look at the specifications of each model as well as a close look at their strengths and weaknesses for you to make up your mind, to choose one amongst these three.
Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review
Specifications Comparison:
|Hero XPulse 210
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|KTM 390 Adventure X
|Engine
|210 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4V DOHC
|452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4V DOHC
|398.63 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled. 4V DOHC
|Bore x Stroke
|73 mm x 50 mm
|84 mm x 81.5 mm
|89 mm x 64 mm
|Maximum Power
|24.26 bhp @ 9250 rpm
|39.47 bhp @ 8000 rpm
|45.37 bhp @ 8500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|20.7 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Clutch
|Wet type – assist & slip
|Wet multiplate - slip & assist
|Slipper Clutch
|Front Suspension
|41 mm telescopic; 210 mm travel
|43 mm USD; 200 mm travel
|43 mm USD; 200 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Gas-charged monoshock; 205 mm travel
|Linkage-type monoshock; 200 mm travel
|Monoshock; 205 mm travel
|Front Brake
|276 mm petal disc
|320 mm disc; double-piston caliper
|320 mm disc
|Rear Brake
|220 mm petal disc
|270 mm disc; single-piston caliper
|240 mm disc
|ABS
|Single-channel with 3 ABS modes; Dual-channel with 3 ABS modes
|Dual-channel ABS; switchable
|Cornering ABS; switchable
|Front Tyre
|90/90-21
|90/90-21
|100/90-19
|Rear Tyre
|120/80-18
|140/80-17
|130/80-17
|Seat Height
|830 mm
|805-825 mm
|825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|168 kg (Base), 170 kg (Pro)
|196 kg
|181 kg
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|230 mm
|228 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13 Litres
|17 Litres
|14.5 Litres
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Rs. 1.67 -176 Lakh
|Rs. 3.05 – 3.37 Lakh
|Rs. 3.43 Lakh
Numbers & Data: What They Mean
The Hero XPulse 210 is the lightest bike among the three, with its 170 kg kerb weight, even for the Pro version with dual-channel ABS. If you go through our first ride experience, the XPulse 210 is genuinely nimble, light on its feet and confidence-inspiring off-road. The trade-off is the small engine, which will limit highway performance and long-distance touring capability.
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sits in the sweet spot for most riders. It has the most torque of the three, a comfortable and accessible seat height (825 mm), the largest fuel tank, and a WP suspension set-up that will offer comfort and capability over all kinds of terrain – including long days on the highway, gravel trails and off-road. It’s a versatile motorcycle with many qualities. No wonder, it’s an extremely popular choice as well.
The KTM 390 Adventure X has the upper hand in performance, has sharp handling and a chassis that experienced riders will really appreciate. The WP suspension is premium kit but the alloy wheels are a reminder that this is more road-focussed than the others. It’s also the most expensive of the three.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X Comparison Review
Hero XPulse 210: Strengths & Weaknesses
Pros
Light, nimble and approachable
Affordable entry point into ADV segment
Ideal for tight trails, technical terrain and great for newbie off-road riders
Cons
Small engine offers okay-ish highway performance
May feel underpowered for experienced riders
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Strengths & Weaknesses
Pros
Well-rounded package; equally capable on highway & off-road
High torque figures offer strong pulling power
RE offers very good after-sales network
Cons
At 196 kg kerb weight, it's heavy and not so easy to pick up
No cornering function on electronics, no traction control
Engine is buzzy at highway cruising speeds
KTM 390 Adventure X: Strengths & Weaknesses
Pros
Performance-oriented free-revving engine
Sharp handling & entertaining to ride on tarmac
Feature-rich electronics package
Cons
Expensive sticker price
Rider triangle & seat not comfortable for long riding days
Not recommended for new & inexperienced riders
Which one should you choose?
Choose the Hero XPulse 210 if you're looking for off-road capability and value. It’s the lightest and most dirt-focussed package of the three, and for newbie off-road riders, the XPulse 210 offers accessibility which makes it easy to recommend. But you will have to sacrifice on highway performance and long-distance comfort.
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is one motorcycle that does everything well. It’s perfect for trails, highways, touring, and even daily riding. It’s the most impressive all-rounder of the three, but keep in mind that it’s the heaviest as well, but also has the most comfortable suspension set-up, even without adjustability. If it's long-distance touring comfort you're looking for, the Himalayan should be the pick.
Go for the KTM 390 Adventure X if you’re an experienced rider who spends more time on tarmac than off it. If spirited highway riding and twisty mountain roads are your thing, and you’re willing to pay a premium for an elaborate features list, the KTM is the clear choice.
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