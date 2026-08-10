Top 5 Major Feature Updates On The New Mahindra Scorpio-N
- Gets a new panoramic sunroof
- Prices start at ₹13.69 lakh
- Gets a new 12.3-inch floating HD touchscreen infotainment system
Mahindra recently took the covers off the 2027 Scorpio-N. It is not a new-generation model; instead, the brand has given the SUV a refreshed dashboard, with most of the updates concentrated on the Z8 trims. Here are the top five features to look out for in the updated model.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh for the Z2 2WD MT variant and goes up to Rs 25.49 lakh for the Z8L 4WD AT 7-Seater variant (ex-showroom).
1. New Infotainment System
With the 2027 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the SUV is equipped with a 12.3-inch floating HD touchscreen infotainment system, which is much larger than the unit offered previously. It also supports all the existing features offered on the outgoing model. The new screen is offered on all the Z8 trims, including the Z8S, Z8, Z8T and Z8L.
Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh; Gets New Panoramic Sunroof, 540 Deg Cameras & More
2. New 10.2-inch Instrument Cluster
Following the infotainment update, the Scorpio-N also gets a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. It supports HD resolution and carries the same features as the outgoing model.
3. Panoramic Sunroof
The outgoing Scorpio-N was offered with a single-pane sunroof, while the updated model now gets a panoramic sunroof. This was a much-awaited feature, especially since several of its rivals have offered panoramic sunroofs for some time.
4. 540-Degree Surround View System with Blind View Monitor
Alongside the new infotainment system and instrument cluster, the Scorpio-N gets another important safety update in the form of a 540-degree surround-view system with a Blind View Monitor. This is an upgrade over the front and rear-view camera system previously offered on the top-spec trim.
Also Read: Mahindra To Ramp Up XEV 9S Production In Next 4-5 Months
5. New 18-Inch Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Complementing the cosmetic changes, the 2027 Scorpio-N gets new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Apart from this, there are no major physical changes to the exterior of the new Scorpio-N.
Retains the Existing Powertrain
The updated Scorpio-N retains the existing powertrain options. It continues to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic transmission options.
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