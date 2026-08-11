Hero Splendor Off-Road Crossover Design Patented In India
- Hero MotoCorp patents two new Splendor-based designs in India
- One appears to draw inspiration from the old Passion Pro TR
- Showcases knuckle guards and a beak-style mudguard
The Hero Splendor has spent most of its life as a straightforward commuter, but Hero MotoCorp appears to be considering a slightly different direction for the iconic nameplate. The company has filed two design patents in India that show what appear to be new Splendor-based derivatives.
One of them has clear similarities to the Passion Pro TR, Hero's short-lived attempt at giving a commuter motorcycle some off-road character. The second design appears to be a simpler version of the same motorcycle, without several of the rugged-looking accessories.
Splendor With An Off-Road Twist
The more interesting of the two designs could be called the Splendor Pro TR, although Hero hasn't confirmed a name or said whether it plans to bring the motorcycle to market.
The design borrows several elements from the Passion Pro TR that was introduced in India in 2014. That motorcycle was equipped with features such as a braced handlebar, dual-sport tyres, a high-mounted front mudguard with a hugger, knee pads and additional protection around the motorcycle.
Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Launched In Delhi And Maharashtra
Much from that recipe is found on the patented Splendor derivative. It gets a high front fender and knuckle guards, while other elements could include tank pads and a headlamp grille, and also dual-sport tyres.
The patented motorcycle is equipped with open-type telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, along with a single-piece seat.
Second Version Looks Simpler
The other patent appears to show a more stripped-back version of the same motorcycle. It does away with the knuckle guards, front beak and several of the decorative elements seen on the rugged version. Other aspects remain similar, though, with telescopic forks up front, twin rear shocks and a single-piece seat.
There is no word yet that either motorcycle will get a different engine. If Hero chooses to use the Splendor's existing powertrain, the motorcycle will continue with the 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, which makes 8 bhp and 8 Nm in its current form.
Also Read: Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Launched at ₹ 86,500
Will Hero Bring It To Market?
A design patent doesn't necessarily mean that a motorcycle is headed for production, so it remains unclear whether Hero intends to add either version to its lineup. That said, a more rugged-looking Splendor could give Hero an interesting way of refreshing one of its most famous products without drifting too far away from its commuter roots.
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