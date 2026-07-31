Hero Vida VX2 Now Available With Fixed 3.1 kWh Battery, Priced At Rs 1.13 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm Vida has expanded the VX2 lineup with the launch of the VX2 GO FB variant. Priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model gets a 3.1kWh fixed battery and is aimed at buyers who prefer the convenience of charging the scooter directly via a wall socket instead of removing the battery. The new variant sits alongside the removable battery options in the range.

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The Vida VX2 Go FB has an IDC-certified range of 128 km on a full charge. Power comes from a 6kW swingarm-mounted electric motor, which enables a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. The 3.1 kWh battery pack is claimed juice up from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes.

In terms of features, the scooter gets a 4.3-inch LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also offers 27.2 litres of under-seat storage and supports DC fast charging, with the battery capable of charging from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes.

Variants Battery IDC-certified range VX2 Go 2.2kWh 93km VX2 Go FB 3.1kWh (fixed battery) 128km VX2 Go 3.4kWh 146km VX2 Plus 3.4kWh 146km VX2 Plus 4.4kWh 187km

Vida says the new scooter will be available at authorised dealerships across India from early August. With the introduction of this new fixed-battery variant, the VX2 is now offered in five variants with four battery pack options.