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Hero Vida VX2 Now Available With Fixed 3.1 kWh Battery, Priced At Rs 1.13 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jul 31, 2026, 08:54 PM
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Hero Vida VX2 Now Available With Fixed 3.1 kWh Battery, Priced At Rs 1.13 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • New Vida VX2 Go FB gets a 3.1kWh fixed battery
  • Priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Offers an IDC-certified range of 128km

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm Vida has expanded the VX2 lineup with the launch of the VX2 GO FB variant. Priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model gets a 3.1kWh fixed battery and is aimed at buyers who prefer the convenience of charging the scooter directly via a wall socket instead of removing the battery. The new variant sits alongside the removable battery options in the range.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Enters Germany, Expands European Presence to Five Markets

VIDA VX 2 Go

The Vida VX2 Go FB has an IDC-certified range of 128 km on a full charge. Power comes from a 6kW swingarm-mounted electric motor, which enables a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. The 3.1 kWh battery pack is claimed juice up from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes.

In terms of features, the scooter gets a 4.3-inch LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also offers 27.2 litres of under-seat storage and supports DC fast charging, with the battery capable of charging from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes.

VariantsBatteryIDC-certified range
VX2 Go2.2kWh93km
VX2 Go FB3.1kWh (fixed battery)128km
VX2 Go3.4kWh146km
VX2 Plus3.4kWh146km
VX2 Plus4.4kWh187km

Vida says the new scooter will be available at authorised dealerships across India from early August. With the introduction of this new fixed-battery variant, the VX2 is now offered in five variants with four battery pack options.

# Hero MotoCorp# Vida Mobility# Vida Electric# Vida# Vida VX2 Go# Vida VX2# Vida VX2 electric scooter# Vida VX2 Go FB# Vida VX2 3.1 kWh# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

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