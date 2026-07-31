Hero Vida VX2 Now Available With Fixed 3.1 kWh Battery, Priced At Rs 1.13 Lakh
- New Vida VX2 Go FB gets a 3.1kWh fixed battery
- Priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
- Offers an IDC-certified range of 128km
Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm Vida has expanded the VX2 lineup with the launch of the VX2 GO FB variant. Priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model gets a 3.1kWh fixed battery and is aimed at buyers who prefer the convenience of charging the scooter directly via a wall socket instead of removing the battery. The new variant sits alongside the removable battery options in the range.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Enters Germany, Expands European Presence to Five Markets
The Vida VX2 Go FB has an IDC-certified range of 128 km on a full charge. Power comes from a 6kW swingarm-mounted electric motor, which enables a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. The 3.1 kWh battery pack is claimed juice up from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes.
In terms of features, the scooter gets a 4.3-inch LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It also offers 27.2 litres of under-seat storage and supports DC fast charging, with the battery capable of charging from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes.
|Variants
|Battery
|IDC-certified range
|VX2 Go
|2.2kWh
|93km
|VX2 Go FB
|3.1kWh (fixed battery)
|128km
|VX2 Go
|3.4kWh
|146km
|VX2 Plus
|3.4kWh
|146km
|VX2 Plus
|4.4kWh
|187km
Vida says the new scooter will be available at authorised dealerships across India from early August. With the introduction of this new fixed-battery variant, the VX2 is now offered in five variants with four battery pack options.
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