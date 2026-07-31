Honda Cars India Appoints Toshiyuki Yanagisawa As New President And CEO
- Toshiyuki Yanagisawa to take charge from October 1, 2026
- Replaces Takashi Nakajima, who moves to Asian Honda Motor
- Currently heads Honda's India Strategic Development Office
Honda named Toshiyuki Yanagisawa as the next President and CEO of Honda Cars India. Yanagisawa will take charge on October 1, 2026, succeeding Takashi Nakajima, who will move to Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. after completing his tenure as the head of the company's Indian operations.
Yanagisawa currently heads the India Strategic Development Office and also serves as the CEO of Honda Digital Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. (HDII). He will continue to lead HDII alongside his new role at Honda Cars India. His appointment comes as Honda prepares for its next phase of growth in India. The Japanese carmaker states that India is one of its key global markets and is developing a new India-focused vehicle expected to arrive in 2028.
Honda's India portfolio currently comprises Amaze, City and Elevate, all of which are manufactured locally. The company recently expanded its offerings with the launch of the ZR-V, the brand’s first Hybrid SUV, which is brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU).
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