Hero Karizma XMR 250 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch
- Production-spec Hero Karizma XMR 250 spotted without camouflage.
- Gets revised fairing, fresh graphics and premium hardware over the XMR 210.
- Powered by Hero's new 249cc, 29.5 bhp liquid-cooled engine from the Xtreme 250R.
After making its global debut at EICMA 2024 followed by its showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Hero MotoCorp's Karizma XMR 250 has now been spotted undisguised in what appears to be its final production-spec form. The latest sighting suggests the motorcycle's India launch is likely to take place in the coming weeks.
Also Read: Hero Xpulse 421 Spotted Testing At Khardung La
Although the overall design remains familiar to the existing Karizma XMR 210, the 250 receives several styling updates to set it apart. The projector LED headlamp and signature boomerang-shaped LED DRLs have been retained, but the front fairing now extends further below the headlamp, giving the motorcycle a sharper and more aggressive look. Notably, unlike the Xtreme 250R which uses a tyre hugger-mounted number plate mount, the Karizma XMR 250 retains a conventional tail-mounted registration plate bracket.
Furthermore, it features a taller windscreen and integrated winglets first showcased on the concept. Along the sides, the Karizma XMR 250 sports bolder graphics along with gold-finished upside-down front forks, a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars and split seats.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Flags CAFE Norm Risks for Two-Wheelers Ahead of New Fuel Efficiency Rules
The biggest upgrade, however, comes for the motor. Replacing the current model's 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine will be Hero's new 249cc liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder motor that debuted on the Xtreme 250R. The engine develops 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Hero Vida VX2 Plus With 4.4 kWh Battery Launched At Rs 1.44 Lakh
The Karizma XMR 250 is expected to be priced above the current Karizma XMR 210, which starts at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). With an expected starting price of over Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom), it will become Hero MotoCorp's flagship faired motorcycle and will take on rivals such as the KTM RC 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the upcoming Yamaha R2.
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