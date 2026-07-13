Ignyte Launches New Carbon Fibre Series Helmets In India; Prices Start From Rs 14,999
- New Carbon Fibre Series launched in three variants
- Prices range from Rs 14,999 to Rs 19,999
- New helmet series is DOT & ISI certified
Steelbird's premium brand, Ignyte, has launched a new Carbon Fibre Helmet Series in India, with prices starting from Rs 14,999. The company has launched three models under the new series - IGN-10, IGN-14 and IGN-16. The former two feature an open face design and are priced at Rs 14,999, while the IGN-16 is a full-face helmet and is priced at Rs 19,999. All helmets in the new series are ISI & DOT certified.
Commenting on the launch, Kashish Kapur, Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., said, “The IGNYTE Carbon Fibre Series represents our vision of creating premium helmets that combine world-class safety, advanced materials, and exceptional craftsmanship. Every helmet has been designed and manufactured in-house with a strong focus on innovation, lightweight performance, and rider protection.”
Ignyte says that the new Carbon Fibre Series features an Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) liner reinforced with Kevlar at its core. The company claims that the EPP liner is capable of regaining its shape in the case of low-severity impacts. Additional features include an anti-fog & anti-scratch visor, antimicrobial interior liner and multi-colour exposed carbon fibre texture. Additionally, the IGN-14 and IGN-16 also come with an additional smoked visor, while the IGN-16 also gets customised fitting head foam.
All helmets in the Carbon Fibre Series come with a 3-year warranty.
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