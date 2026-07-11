logo
New Delhi

Hero Vida VX2 Plus With 4.4 kWh Battery Launched At Rs 1.44 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Jul 11, 2026, 03:12 PM
Follow us on
Hero Vida VX2 Plus With 4.4 kWh Battery Launched At Rs 1.44 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • New 4.4 kWh variant priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • IDC-certified range stands at 187 km
  • Top speed rated to be 90 kmph

Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility brand Vida has introduced a new 4.4 kWh version of the VX2 Plus electric scooter in India. Priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant sits above the existing 3.4 kWh model, offering a longer claimed range and increased top speed without any changes to the overall design or equipment list.

The new battery pack has a total capacity of 4.4 kWh, split across two removable 2.2 kWh battery packs. Hero claims an IDC-certified range of 187 km on a full charge, making it the longest-range VX2 Plus yet. For reference, the 3.4 kWh variants provide 146 km while the smaller 2.2 kWh is good for 93 km on a single charge (IDC figures).

Also Read: VIDA Reveals New Brand Logo, Enters Asia Book of Records

Vida VX 2 Launched 1

Power comes from the same electric motor producing 6 kW (8.04 bhp) of peak power and 26 Nm of torque. However, the larger battery allows the scooter to achieve a higher claimed top speed of 90 kmph, up by 10 kmph as compared to 80 kmph on the 3.4 kWh variant. Ride modes remain the same – Eco, Ride and Sport modes – while a Boost function is also available.

For this new battery pack, a 1 kW portable charger handles charging duties. Hero claims the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 3 hours 17 minutes, while a full 0-100 per cent charge takes 5 hours 8 minutes. The scooter also supports DC fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 20-80 per cent in 28 minutes, 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes, and 0-100 per cent in 2 hours 50 minutes under standard test conditions.

Feature-wise, the new variant mirrors the existing VX2 Plus. It comes equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Vida VX2# Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter# Hero Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh# Hero Vida VX2 Plus# Vida VX2# Vida VX2 Plus# Vida VX2 electric scooter# Vida# Hero Vida# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story

Research More on Hero Vida VX2

Hero Vida VX2
Hero Vida VX2
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 99,490 - 1.21 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Vida VX2 Specifications
View Vida VX2 Features

Popular Hero Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Hero Vida VX2 Plus With 4.4 kWh Battery Launched At Rs 1.44 Lakh