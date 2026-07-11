Hero Vida VX2 Plus With 4.4 kWh Battery Launched At Rs 1.44 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility brand Vida has introduced a new 4.4 kWh version of the VX2 Plus electric scooter in India. Priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant sits above the existing 3.4 kWh model, offering a longer claimed range and increased top speed without any changes to the overall design or equipment list.

The new battery pack has a total capacity of 4.4 kWh, split across two removable 2.2 kWh battery packs. Hero claims an IDC-certified range of 187 km on a full charge, making it the longest-range VX2 Plus yet. For reference, the 3.4 kWh variants provide 146 km while the smaller 2.2 kWh is good for 93 km on a single charge (IDC figures).

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Power comes from the same electric motor producing 6 kW (8.04 bhp) of peak power and 26 Nm of torque. However, the larger battery allows the scooter to achieve a higher claimed top speed of 90 kmph, up by 10 kmph as compared to 80 kmph on the 3.4 kWh variant. Ride modes remain the same – Eco, Ride and Sport modes – while a Boost function is also available.

For this new battery pack, a 1 kW portable charger handles charging duties. Hero claims the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 3 hours 17 minutes, while a full 0-100 per cent charge takes 5 hours 8 minutes. The scooter also supports DC fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 20-80 per cent in 28 minutes, 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes, and 0-100 per cent in 2 hours 50 minutes under standard test conditions.

Feature-wise, the new variant mirrors the existing VX2 Plus. It comes equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.