VIDA Reveals New Brand Logo, Enters Asia Book of Records

VIDA, the electric mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp, has announced a new brand logo communicating a refreshed visual identity as to showcase its strengthened presence in the evolving EV market. The updated logo represents the brand's evolution beyond its initial premium electric scooter offering and signals the beginning of a new phase for the company.

Since its launch in 2022, VIDA has steadily broadened its product portfolio. What started as premium electric scooters has expanded to include family-oriented and commuter-focused models. Additionally, the brand has also showcased concepts such as the DIRT.E electric off-road range and the NOVUS future mobility platform. The new identity is intended to unify this growing portfolio under a single, recognisable design language.

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At the centre of the rebranding is a newly designed geometric 'V' emblem. VIDA says the lettermark draws inspiration from Hero MotoCorp's iconic logo, reinforcing the relationship between the parent company and its electric mobility division. The familiar "Powered by Hero" tagline will continue to remain an integral part of the brand's identity.

To commemorate the unveiling, VIDA created a massive 35,000 sq. ft. logo installation, earning recognition in the Asia Book of Records. The display was assembled using multiple vehicles from the brand's ecosystem, including the VIDA VX2, VIDA DIRT.E K3, NOVUS NEX 1 and the Hero XPulse, highlighting both its current offerings and future mobility vision.

VIDA plans to roll out the new identity in phases across its retail network, digital channels, connected vehicle interfaces and upcoming products, ensuring a gradual transition as the brand continues to expand its footprint in India's electric two-wheeler segment.