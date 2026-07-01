Car Launches In July 2026: PHEV, Hybrid SUV And More
- Six new cars are lined up this month
- Expect a mix of facelifts and all-new models
- Buyers can expect new hybrid and PHEV choices
From hatchbacks to compact SUVs, lifestyle pickups, hybrid SUVs, and a PHEV, there will be something for everyone in July, making it one of the busiest months of the year. Here is the list of cars that will make their way to India in July 2026.
1) Renault Kwid facelift
Renault seems to have already gone full throttle in the Indian market after the successful launch of the Duster. The company is set to give the entry-level hatchback, the Kwid, a facelift on July 3. The hatchback will get its second major facelift, a decade after it was launched in 2015.
Based on spy shots, the Kwid looks to get a more upright fascia than the outgoing model. It might retain the split headlamp design. The LED daytime running lamps look to feature Y-shaped lighting elements, while the main headlamps seem smaller and sit flush with the bumper. The grille, too, appeared to be slimmer.
On the inside, it is expected to get a new floating touchscreen, a new steering wheel with a new digital instrument cluster, and also standard six airbags. However, mechanically, the new Kwid is expected to remain unchanged, with the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and is expected to continue to be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT.
2) Nissan Tekton
Nissan is gearing up to challenge compact SUV segment leaders with its Tekton. The badge-engineered sibling of the new Renault Duster will be launched on 9 July. The teaser shows its fascia, which gets L-shaped daytime running lamps with a traditional rectangular grille with horizontal slats flanked by rectangular headlamps.
Apart from the teaser of it, the Tekton has been recently spied undisguised on public roads. At the rear, the Tekton gets revised lighting elements with different patterns, though the lightbar-style design is common with the Duster.
On the interior, it will get all the bells and whistles like the Duster and will share the same powertrain options as the Duster, i.e., 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options, as the Duster, the latter getting manual and automatic gearbox options.
3) Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift
One of the biggest launches of the year is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift. On July 23, this facelift is anticipated, as the Brezza will get a turbo petrol engine along with the already NA petrol. Launched back in 2022, the current generation of the Brezza will also get a longer list of features.
Currently, Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, but the facelifted model will get a 1.0-litre Boosterjet unit from Fronx, which generates 100 bhp and 148 Nm, expected to only be available with manual transmission. Apart from this, another notable change will be with the Brezza CNG. Like Victoris, Maruti will adopt the underbody CNG tank layout on the Brezza facelift, which will free up boot space even in the CNG variant.
4) Honda ZR-V
From compact SUVs, now it's time to dive into a premium hybrid SUV from Honda, the ZR-V. Honda Car India unveiled the ZR-V hybrid SUV in May 2026, with prebookings currently open across the country. The ZR-V will be arriving in India as a CBU import and will sit a few rungs above the Elevate in the brand's line-up. At the launch, Honda told us deliveries will begin in the second half of July, so expect a price announcement in the coming weeks.
At 4,657 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,621 mm in height, the ZR-V is closer in size terms to the now-discontinued Hyundai Tucson. Though it doesn't have any direct rivals due to its hybrid powertrain, it will see competition from the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.
The hybrid SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, direct-injection petrol engine, which is paired with an electric motor. Combined peak power output is 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, which enables a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.9 seconds. The top speed of the Honda ZR-V is rated at 173 kmph. The expected price is upwards of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it a premium SUV in India.
4) 2026 Toyota Hilux
The ninth-generation Hilux broke cover globally in late 2025 and looks set to join Toyota India's line-up in the coming weeks. A few weeks ago, the new-gen pickup truck was spied during a commercial shoot in India, reinforcing the belief that the Hilux will launch in the Indian market soon. The new-gen Hilux gets a notable redesign over its predecessor with a layered front fascia and more sculpted surfacing than the outgoing model.
The slim main headlamps are connected by a blanked-out strip featuring the Toyota wordmark with the grille sitting lower, flanked by triangular vents on either side. The 2026 Hilux measures 5,320 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,815 mm in height, with a 3,085 mm wheelbase and 700 mm water-wading capability.
Although it debuted with ICE and EV powertrains globally, India is expected to get the ICE version only. Under the hood, the Hilux is expected to continue with the 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 4x4 system, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Toyota might think of adding the 48V ‘Neo Drive’ mild hybrid system that was introduced with the Fortuner last year.
5) JSW-MG PHEV SUV
We got an invite a few days ago, and we have a hunch that JSW-MG is gearing up to launch its first PHEV in India on July 16. We have a hunch that this is the one. The SUV is likely to be a badge-engineered version of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads in recent months.
The Starlight 560 is a 4.74 m, 3-row SUV. That makes it slightly longer than Hector Plus. It's a boxy, elongated SUV with an upright stance, a large grille, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. In Global markets, it is available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations and sits on a 2,810mm wheelbase. Inside, it features a dual-tone cabin with a minimalist dashboard design featuring a two-spoke steering wheel, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display.
As for the powertrain, it is expected to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery, which gives it a claimed range of over 1,000 km in global markets.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-02
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-03
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 1, 2026Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New FeaturesNew top variants of the Seltos is available with the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.1 min read
- Hansaj Kukreti | Jul 1, 2026Car Launches In July 2026: PHEV, Hybrid SUV And MoreJuly's launch calendar packs everything from affordable hatchback to premium hybrid SUV and plug-in hybrid.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 30, 2026Delhi EV Policy 2.0: New Petrol Two-Wheeler Registration Banned in Delhi from April 2028With Delhi's new EV policy approved, new financial incentives for buyers will be introduced while setting a clear roadmap towards an all-electric future for new vehicle registrations.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 30, 2026Tata Sierra EV: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe Sierra EV is offered in six variants and two battery pack options.1 min read
- Hansaj Kukreti | Jun 30, 20262026 Tata Sierra EV: In PicturesThe much-awaited Tata Sierra has finally been launched in its all-electric avatar. Let's take a closer look at it.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 30, 2026Tata Sierra EV Sandwiched Between Two Trucks In Novel Crash Test: Watch VideoNobody saw Tata's latest crash test coming -- not even the Sierra EV it was conducted on2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 25, 20262026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Smaller Engine, But Should You Buy It?The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z won our Two-Wheeler Upgrade of the Year. Then new tax slabs happened. Smaller engine, same badge – but does it still deliver?6 mins read