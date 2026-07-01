Car Launches In July 2026: PHEV, Hybrid SUV And More

From hatchbacks to compact SUVs, lifestyle pickups, hybrid SUVs, and a PHEV, there will be something for everyone in July, making it one of the busiest months of the year. Here is the list of cars that will make their way to India in July 2026.



1) Renault Kwid facelift







Renault seems to have already gone full throttle in the Indian market after the successful launch of the Duster. The company is set to give the entry-level hatchback, the Kwid, a facelift on July 3. The hatchback will get its second major facelift, a decade after it was launched in 2015.



Based on spy shots, the Kwid looks to get a more upright fascia than the outgoing model. It might retain the split headlamp design. The LED daytime running lamps look to feature Y-shaped lighting elements, while the main headlamps seem smaller and sit flush with the bumper. The grille, too, appeared to be slimmer.



On the inside, it is expected to get a new floating touchscreen, a new steering wheel with a new digital instrument cluster, and also standard six airbags. However, mechanically, the new Kwid is expected to remain unchanged, with the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and is expected to continue to be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT.



2) Nissan Tekton







Nissan is gearing up to challenge compact SUV segment leaders with its Tekton. The badge-engineered sibling of the new Renault Duster will be launched on 9 July. The teaser shows its fascia, which gets L-shaped daytime running lamps with a traditional rectangular grille with horizontal slats flanked by rectangular headlamps.



Apart from the teaser of it, the Tekton has been recently spied undisguised on public roads. At the rear, the Tekton gets revised lighting elements with different patterns, though the lightbar-style design is common with the Duster.



On the interior, it will get all the bells and whistles like the Duster and will share the same powertrain options as the Duster, i.e., 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options, as the Duster, the latter getting manual and automatic gearbox options.



3) Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift







One of the biggest launches of the year is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift. On July 23, this facelift is anticipated, as the Brezza will get a turbo petrol engine along with the already NA petrol. Launched back in 2022, the current generation of the Brezza will also get a longer list of features.



Currently, Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, but the facelifted model will get a 1.0-litre Boosterjet unit from Fronx, which generates 100 bhp and 148 Nm, expected to only be available with manual transmission. Apart from this, another notable change will be with the Brezza CNG. Like Victoris, Maruti will adopt the underbody CNG tank layout on the Brezza facelift, which will free up boot space even in the CNG variant.



4) Honda ZR-V







From compact SUVs, now it's time to dive into a premium hybrid SUV from Honda, the ZR-V. Honda Car India unveiled the ZR-V hybrid SUV in May 2026, with prebookings currently open across the country. The ZR-V will be arriving in India as a CBU import and will sit a few rungs above the Elevate in the brand's line-up. At the launch, Honda told us deliveries will begin in the second half of July, so expect a price announcement in the coming weeks.

At 4,657 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,621 mm in height, the ZR-V is closer in size terms to the now-discontinued Hyundai Tucson. Though it doesn't have any direct rivals due to its hybrid powertrain, it will see competition from the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.



The hybrid SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, direct-injection petrol engine, which is paired with an electric motor. Combined peak power output is 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, which enables a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.9 seconds. The top speed of the Honda ZR-V is rated at 173 kmph. The expected price is upwards of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it a premium SUV in India.

4) 2026 Toyota Hilux







The ninth-generation Hilux broke cover globally in late 2025 and looks set to join Toyota India's line-up in the coming weeks. A few weeks ago, the new-gen pickup truck was spied during a commercial shoot in India, reinforcing the belief that the Hilux will launch in the Indian market soon. The new-gen Hilux gets a notable redesign over its predecessor with a layered front fascia and more sculpted surfacing than the outgoing model.



The slim main headlamps are connected by a blanked-out strip featuring the Toyota wordmark with the grille sitting lower, flanked by triangular vents on either side. The 2026 Hilux measures 5,320 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,815 mm in height, with a 3,085 mm wheelbase and 700 mm water-wading capability.



Although it debuted with ICE and EV powertrains globally, India is expected to get the ICE version only. Under the hood, the Hilux is expected to continue with the 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 4x4 system, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Toyota might think of adding the 48V ‘Neo Drive’ mild hybrid system that was introduced with the Fortuner last year.



5) JSW-MG PHEV SUV







We got an invite a few days ago, and we have a hunch that JSW-MG is gearing up to launch its first PHEV in India on July 16. We have a hunch that this is the one. The SUV is likely to be a badge-engineered version of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV, which has been spotted testing on Indian roads in recent months.



The Starlight 560 is a 4.74 m, 3-row SUV. That makes it slightly longer than Hector Plus. It's a boxy, elongated SUV with an upright stance, a large grille, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. In Global markets, it is available in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations and sits on a 2,810mm wheelbase. Inside, it features a dual-tone cabin with a minimalist dashboard design featuring a two-spoke steering wheel, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display.



As for the powertrain, it is expected to get a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery, which gives it a claimed range of over 1,000 km in global markets.

