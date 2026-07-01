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Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jul 01, 2026, 12:45 PM
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Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features
Key Highlights
  • Costs about Rs 1.57 lakh more than the GTX(A)/X-Line(A)
  • Available with 1.5 turbo-petrol, 1.5 diesel engine options
  • ADAS gets greater front collision avoidance functions & highway driving assistance functions

Around 6 months after its launch, Kia has updated the second-gen Seltos with new top variants – GTX(O) and X-Line(O). Priced from Rs 21.57 lakh (ex-showroom), the new range-topping variants of the Seltos pack in some additional features, including an enhanced ADAS suite with 28 safety features – up from 21 offered in the GTX(A) & X-Line(A). The new variants are about Rs 1.57 lakh more expensive than the GTX(A) & X-Line(A).

Also read: Kia Cars To Get Costlier From July 1: Prices Up By Up To 2%

Seltos Action 2

Starting with the ADAS tech, Kia says that the new top variants of the Seltos get the company’s new ADAS F+ suite with greater capabilities than the Level 2 tech already offered. The enhanced functionalities include a more comprehensive frontal collision avoidance assist function that covers junction crossing, lane change (both oncoming and side) and, more importantly, it now includes Evasive Steering Assist. The Level 2 system currently offers only front collision avoidance assist with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist recognition and avoidance assist for direct oncoming and junction turning.

Also read: Second-Gen Kia Sonet Spied Testing In India; Debut Likely In 2027

Kia Seltos 17

Also read: Kia's Sonet For South Africa Gets 1-Star GNCAP Rating: Should Indian Customers Be Concerned?

Other new ADAS features include navigation-based smart cruise control that automatically adjusts the vehicle’s speed based on map data and highway driving assist that ensures the vehicle stays in its lane and within speed limits.

Moving to comfort and convenience features, the new GTX(O) and X-Line(O) get a new dashcam setup with front and rear cameras, a head-up display and an air purifier with AQ readout.

Also read: Kia Introduces BaaS Scheme For Carens Clavis EV

Moving to the powertrain, the new top variants are offered with either the 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine options. As with the GTX(A) and X-Line(A) trims, buyers can only get the engine options with an automatic gearbox.

# Kia Seltos# Kia Seltos SUV# Kia Seltos GTX(O)# Kia Seltos X-Line(O)# New Kia Seltos# New ia Seltos GTX(O)# Seltos SUV# Seltos X-Line# Cars# Cover Story

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