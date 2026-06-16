Second-Gen Kia Sonet Spied Testing In India; Debut Likely In 2027
- Second-gen Sonet expected to sit on Hyundai Group's K1 platform
- Expected to pack in a more spacious cabin & more tech
- Engine options expected to be carried over
The second-gen Kia Sonet has been spied testing on Indian roads as the Korean carmaker looks set to give its popular subcompact SUV a major upgrade. The first-gen Sonet has become a popular model in Kia’s stable, being one of its best-selling models in the country in recent years. Originally unveiled in 2020, the current-gen SUV is now almost 6 years old, with its last major refresh coming in late 2023.
Also read: Kia's Sonet For South Africa Gets 1-Star GNCAP Rating: Should Indian Customers Be Concerned?
The heavily camouflaged test mule provides a few glimpses into the upcoming second-gen sub-compact SUV’s design. The new Sonet looks to be going for a boxier, more upright design while adopting a new split headlamp design. The test mule looks to feature high-set inverter L-shaped daytime running lamps with the main headlamps sitting lower on the bumper flanking a rectangular grille.
Also read: Kia Introduces BaaS Scheme For Carens Clavis EV
From the sides, the flattened roof line and the shape of the A-pillar do bring out some of its similarities to the second-gen Hyundai Venue – its sister model, though there look to be enough styling changes under the camouflage to give the car its own identity. The windowline looks to get a gentle upward kink on the rear door – compared to the flat lower edge of the Venue’s glasshouse.
Also Read: 2026 Kia Syros Drops ADAS; Features Also Deleted From Base Variant
At the rear, the taillamps appear to be in a similar design as on the new Seltos, following a design trend seen on other new Kia SUVs globally. The brief glimpse of the interior hints at the presence of a curved display atop the dashboard featuring the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen – similar to what is offered on the new Venue.
Also Read: 2026 Kia Carens Clavis Gets Variant Rejig; New HTX(O) A, GT-Line & X-Line Trims Introduced
On the mechanical side of things, the new Sonet is expected to sit on the Hyundai Group K1 platform, also featured in the Syros and Venue. The Venue saw improvements in the space inside the cabin as a result of the switch to the new platform, so the same could also be expected of the Sonet. In terms of features, Kia is expected to build on the first-gen Sonet’s already formidable equipment list with bits such as a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS tech, enhanced connected car functions and more.
Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Spied Testing In India Again
As for the powertrain, the new Sonet is expected to carry over the trio of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The gearbox options, too, are expected to carry forward unchanged.
The new Sonet is expected to make its global debut in early 2027, with Kia likely to use the upcoming 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo as the launchpad for the second-gen subcompact SUV.
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