10 Most Affordable Cars with Ventilated Seats in India: Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue & More

Driving during Indian summers can quickly become uncomfortable, especially on long commutes. While air conditioning cools the cabin, ventilated seats help keep the driver and front passenger cool by circulating air through the seat upholstery, making them far more comfortable in hot weather.

Once limited to luxury cars, ventilated seats are now available in several affordable hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs and EVs. Here's a look at the 10 most affordable cars in India that offer ventilated seats.

1. Renault Kiger

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 8.45 lakh onwards (from the 'Emotion' variant)

The Renault Kiger is now the most affordable car in India to offer ventilated front seats. Available from the Emotion variant onwards, it also comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a digital instrument cluster. The compact SUV with an impressive 205 mm of ground clearance is further offered with naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options, giving buyers multiple choices.

The addition of ventilated seats makes the Kiger even more practical for everyday driving, especially during hot Indian summers. Combined with its SUV styling, spacious cabin, competitive pricing, and good feature list, the Kiger delivers excellent value for budget-conscious buyers.

2. Kia Sonet

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 11.32 Lakh onwards (from the 'HTX' variant)

The Kia Sonet brings ventilated front seats with one of the most feature-rich cabins in the sub-4m SUV segment. Available from the HTX variant onwards, buyers also get a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, and a fully digital driver display. Higher variants further add Level 1 ADAS, a Bose sound system, and a 360-degree camera, helping the Sonet deliver a premium experience despite its compact dimensions.

The ventilated seats add everyday comfort during hot weather and long commutes, while the Sonet's wide range of petrol and diesel engine options ensures there is a variant for different driving needs. Combined with its bold styling, premium interior design, and extensive feature list, the Sonet remains one of the most desirable compact SUVs in India.

3. Skoda Kylaq

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 11.75 lakh onwards (from the 'Prestige' variant)

The Skoda Kylaq brings premium comfort features like ventilated front seats to the compact SUV segment without stretching the budget. Alongside this feature, buyers also get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, a digital driver's display, and Skoda's refined 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.

The ventilated seats improve comfort during daily commutes, while the Kylaq's solid build quality, enjoyable driving dynamics, and premium cabin make it one of the strongest new entrants in the compact SUV space.

4. Hyundai Venue

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 11.91 lakh onwards (from the 'HX8' variant)

The Hyundai Venue offers ventilated front seats from the HX8 variant onwards, making premium cabin comfort more accessible without stretching to the top-spec trim. Along with ventilated seats, buyers also get leatherette upholstery, a 4-way power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

The ventilated seats make daily commutes and long summer drives far more comfortable, while the Venue's feature-rich cabin, compact dimensions, refined turbo-petrol engine, and comprehensive safety package make it one of the highly equipped compact SUVs in its segment.

5. Tata Nexon

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 12.27 Lakh onwards (from the 'Fearless Plus' variant)

The Tata Nexon is one of India's most popular SUVs and stands out with its five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Ventilated front seats are available from the Fearless Plus variant onwards, alongside features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof. Higher variants also offer a 360-degree camera and connected car technology.

The ventilated seats improve cabin comfort during daily driving, while the Nexon's broad powertrain lineup, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric alternatives, gives buyers plenty of choice. Its strong safety credentials, modern design, and extensive feature list continue to make it one of the most well-rounded offerings in the compact SUV segment.

6. Citroen Basalt

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 12.47 lakh onwards (from the 'Max Turbo X' variant)

The Citroen Basalt is one of the most compact SUVs in the Indian market to pack in ventilated seats and is also the most affordable Coupe-SUV in the market. Higher variants also include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and a refined turbo-petrol engine.

The ventilated seats add to the Basalt's comfort-focused cabin, while its spacious rear seat, generous 470-litre boot space, and well-known ride quality make it an appealing option for families looking for something different from a conventional SUV.

7. Tata Punch EV

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 12.59 Lakh onwards (from the 'Empowered Plus' variant)

The Tata Punch EV brings ventilated front seats to the electric SUV space in its top variant while also offering a highly modern cabin. Higher variants feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and a sunroof. The EV also benefits from practical touches such as a front storage compartment and multiple charging options.

The ventilated seats enhance passenger comfort without relying entirely on the air-conditioning system, making them especially useful during summer driving. Combined with its city-friendly dimensions, practical cabin, and competitive driving range, the Punch EV remains one of the most attractive electric vehicles in its price bracket.

8. Citroen Aircross X

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 12.82 lakh onwards (from the 'Max Turbo' variant)

The Citroen Aircross X offers ventilated front seats from the Max Turbo variant onwards, bringing premium comfort to the midsize SUV segment. Available exclusively with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with both five-seat and seven-seat configurations. The Max variant also comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Citroen's CARA AI voice assistant, wireless phone charging, cruise control, push-button start, and ambient cabin lighting.

The ventilated seats make long drives far more comfortable, while the Aircross X combines a spacious cabin, flexible seating options (5-seater & 7-seater) and great ride quality to create a practical family SUV with a strong focus on comfort and everyday usability.

9. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 13.18 lakh onwards (from the 'Alpha Plus' variant)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers ventilated front seats exclusively on the top-spec Alpha Plus variant, adding extra comfort to its premium MPV package. Available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid petrol engine, buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Alpha Plus variant also comes equipped with leatherette upholstery, a 360-degree camera, a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Suzuki Connect, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The ventilated seats make long family journeys more comfortable, while the XL6's spacious six-seat layout, captain seats, refined powertrain, and extensive feature list continue to make it one of the most practical and premium MPVs in its price segment.

10. Hyundai Verna

Price - Ventilated seats from Rs. 13.82 Lakh onwards (from the 'HX6 Plus' variant)

The Hyundai Verna brings ventilated front seats to a segment that increasingly prioritises premium comfort and technology. Higher variants also feature heated front seats, dual integrated displays, a Bose sound system, and Level 2 ADAS. The sedan further stands out with its powerful turbo-petrol engine, making it one of the more performance-oriented offerings in its class.

The ventilated seats improve comfort during daily commutes and highway drives, while the Verna's spacious cabin and feature-rich interior enhance its premium appeal. Combined with strong performance and advanced safety technology, it continues to be one of the more compelling midsize sedans available today.



