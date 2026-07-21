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Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched At Rs 8.75 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jul 21, 2026, 12:52 PM
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Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched At Rs 8.75 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Prices start at Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Basalt is the second Citroen model to receive the Comfort Edition treatment
  • Gets leatherette seats as standard along with Comfort AXS Packs

Citroen India has added another model to its Comfort Edition lineup with the launch of the Basalt X Comfort Edition, priced from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt is the second Citroen to receive the Comfort Edition treatment after the Aircross X. The Basalt X Comfort Edition is now available at Citroen dealerships across India.

Also Read: Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.09 Lakh

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition 2

Most of the changes are centred around the cabin. Along with Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats as standard, the Basalt X Comfort Edition also bundles the Comfort AXS Pack, which was earlier offered separately on the You and Plus variants. The package adds a JBL audio system, front and cabin dash cameras, a reverse parking camera, wireless charging, and a 10-inch touchscreen.

Also Read: Citroen Aircross X Max 5-Seat Variant, C3 Live (O) Launched In India

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition 1

On the powertrain front, the Basalt X Comfort Edition continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 115 Nm, or a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops 108 bhp and 195 Nm with the manual gearbox and 205 Nm with the automatic. The naturally aspirated engine is paired with a 5-speed manual, while the turbo-petrol can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Basalt rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton and the Maruti Victoris in the mid-size SUV segment.

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