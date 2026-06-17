2026 Citroen e-C3X Launched At Rs 10.25 Lakh; Gets New Features, BaaS Option

Citroen India has launched the e-C3X with a bunch of new features and a revised ownership model aimed at lowering the entry barrier to electric vehicle ownership. Alongside the updates, the company has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme, allowing customers to purchase the vehicle separately from the battery pack.

Prices for the updated e-C3X start at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), which is considerably down from the Rs 11.42 lakh starting price it carried erstwhile. Buyers opting for the BaaS model can purchase the vehicle from Rs 6.89 lakh, with battery usage charged at Rs 2.26 per kilometre. Bookings are now open across official Citroen dealerships in the country and through the brand's website. It is available in three variants: Live, Live (O) and Shine.

2026 Citroen e-C3X: Exterior Updates

Along with gaining the X moniker, the electric hatchback receives a handful of cosmetic updates. Up front, it now gets projector LED headlamps along with the LED DRLs carried over from the outgoing model. New 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels complement the profile, while Citroen has also added electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs. The EV continues to feature black cladding around the wheel arches and lower body. The new X-badging also forms part of the update.

The updated e-C3X is available in six exterior colours: Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, Garnet Red and Deep Forest Green.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Citroen Aircross X Gets Upgrade Of The Year Title

2026 Citroen e-C3X: Interior and Features

Inside, the dashboard layout remains unchanged, though the e-C3X now gets a new dual-tone blue-and-beige cabin theme, while higher variants feature leatherette upholstery. The cabin also houses a new 7-inch coloured digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additional features include a wireless charger, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and an updated Connected Car 2.0 suite offering more than 40 remote and connected functions. Citroen is also offering a six-speaker JBL audio system and front and rear dashcams as optional accessories. The dashcam package adds functions such as lane departure warning, front vehicle distance alert and pedestrian warning.

2026 Citroen e-C3X: Safety

Safety equipment includes up to six airbags on the top-spec variant, while lower variants get four airbags. Other features include ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, speed-sensitive door locks and high-speed alerts.

2026 Citroen e-C3X: Powertrain

The e-C3X continues to use the same 29.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack but the carmaker claims to have improved on the range, exceeding the 300 km mark on a full charge. Power continues to comes from a 56 bhp electric motor producing 143 Nm of torque.

Charging duties are handled by both AC and DC charging options. Using an AC charger, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 100 per cent in 10 hours and 30 minutes. A DC fast charger, meanwhile, can do the same in 57 minutes.