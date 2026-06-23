Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.09 Lakh
- The Aircross Comfort Edition is a limited-run option
- Three variants - 5-seater options You and Plus, and 7-seater Plus Turbo 7S
- You get both engines, but all trims only get the manual option
Citroen India has introduced a limited-run Aircross Comfort Edition model in the country. The new limited-edition SUV is introduced as part of Citroen’s 108th-year celebration month and will be offered in three variants. The 5-seater options are You and Plus, and the 7-seater version - Plus Turbo 7S – and they are priced between Rs. 9.09 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As part of the upgrades, the SUV gets leatherette seats and adjustable headrests for all as standard, along with some cosmetic changes like soft-touch panels inside the cabin and new silver accents.
However, the big features will be offered as part of tailored accessory packs, which will be offered for an extra cost. These include the You Pack priced at Rs. 36,600, the Plus Pack that will cost you Rs. 8,460 and the Max Pack, which is priced at Rs. 40,000.
Also Read: Citroen Aircross X Max 5-Seat Variant, C3 Live (O) Launched In India
With the You Pack, you will get upgrades like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, reverse camera with guidelines, fog lamps, wheel covers and styling enhancements like door cladding with chrome accents.
The Plus Pack adds a reverse camera with guidelines, a wireless charger, chrome-accented door cladding and a few cosmetic upgrades. The Max Pack is the most interesting of the two, bundling a JBL sound system with an amplifier and a three-way dashcam setup covering the front, cabin and rear. It also brings predictive safety alerts for forward collision, lane departure, pedestrian detection, vehicle movement and distance monitoring, effectively functioning as dashcam-based driver assistance functions.
While the You and Plus variants will be offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (81 bhp & 115 Nm), the Plus Turbo trim gets the 1.2-litre turbocharged motor (108 bhp & 190 Nm). Weirdly, all three versions will only come with a manual gearbox – 5-speed for the You and Plus, and a 6-speed unit for the 7-seater Plus Turbo 7S. This means the one comfort you don’t get here is the ease of driving an automatic.
Bookings are now open at all Citroen dealerships across India and through the brand’s official digital platforms.
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