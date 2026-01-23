Citroen Aircross X Max 5-Seat Variant, C3 Live (O) Launched In India

Citroen has updated the Aircross X (formerly C3 Aircross) and C3 hatchback with new variants as part of its Citroen 2.0 strategy. The Aircross X is now offered with a 5-seat option in top-spec Max trim priced from Rs 12.41 lakh (ex-showroom), while the C3 gets a new feature-loaded second-from-base Live (O) trim priced at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the new variants will not be readily available with Citroen saying that units will only be produced against confirmed bookings.



Citroen Aircross X Max 5-Seat Variant: What’s New?



As the name suggests, the update to the Aircross line-up now adds the option for buyers to opt for a two-row seating configuration in the fully-loaded Aircross SUV. The option was originally offered when the SUV first launched in India as the C3 Aircross, though it was dropped in more recent model updates. Before this latest update, the Aircross X was offered as a 5-seat model in the lower spec You and Plus trims with the naturally aspirated petrol engine only, while the turbo-petrol Plus and Max trims were exclusively 7-seat trims.



The new update adds back the option for a top-spec 5-seat Aircross, though Citroen says that the units will be made-to-order, i.e. the unit will roll off the assembly line after a booking for it is placed. As with the 7-seat Max trims, the 5-seat version will be offered with the 108 bhp turbo-petrol engine option.



Citroen C3 Live (O): What’s New?



Priced at a premium of roughly Rs 54,000 over the base Live trim, the Live (O) has been kitted out with several accessories offering features only seen on the top variants. These new feature additions include a new 10.1-inch Android touchscreen with smartphone connectivity (top variants get a 10.25-inch unit), built-in speakers, a reverse camera, leatherette seat covers, fog lamps, and side body & wheel arch moulding with chrome inserts. It also gets wheel covers that was previously available from the higher Feel trim.



Interestingly, features such as the touchscreen, reverse camera and fog lamps are not offered as standard on the Feel trim that is priced at Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom). As with the new Aircross variant, this variant too is made-to-order and will only be produced in line with confirmed bookings. The new variant is offered solely in a Perla Nera Black paint scheme.