Auto Sales July 2026: Growth For Tata, Mahindra And Hyundai; Nissan Jumps 218%

July 2026 turned out to be a positive month for the passenger vehicle industry, with most manufacturers reporting strong year-on-year growth. While Hyundai celebrated its best-ever monthly sales, Tata Motors saw electric vehicle volumes more than double. Mahindra continued its strong run in the SUV space, MG recorded another sales milestone, and Nissan posted triple-digit domestic growth following the launch of the new Tekton.

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Tata Motors reported total passenger vehicle sales of 63,760 units in July 2026, up 59 per cent from 40,175 units sold during the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 62,611 units, while exports contributed 1,149 units.

The biggest highlight came from Tata's electric vehicle business. The company sold 15,217 EVs during the month, more than double the 7,124 units recorded in July 2025, translating to a 114 per cent year-on-year increase.

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Mahindra continued its momentum in the SUV segment, retailing 60,048 models in the domestic market during July, a 20 per cent increase over the same period last year. Including exports, SUV sales stood at 60,887 units.

Across all vehicle categories, Mahindra recorded total sales of 1,03,860 units, registering a 26 per cent year-on-year growth. The company also shipped 4,070 vehicles to overseas markets, with exports rising 47 per cent compared to July 2025.

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Hyundai Motor India had its best month yet, recording 75,360 units in combined domestic and export sales, the highest monthly total in the company's history. The figure represents a 25.4 per cent increase over July last year.

Domestic sales grew to 54,210 units, up 23.3 per cent, while exports touched 21,150 units. With this, Hyundai states that this is its highest monthly export performance in more than eight years. The Creta remained the company's strongest performer with 18,088 units, while the i20 also registered its best monthly sales of the calendar year at 6,738 units.

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JSW MG Motor India continued its recent growth streak, posting its highest-ever monthly wholesale volumes for the second consecutive month. The company dispatched 8,158 units in July, up 22 per cent year-on-year.

As has been the case in the past, MG said that its electric vehicle portfolio accounted for more than 80 per cent of total wholesales during the month.

Nissan was among the fastest-growing manufacturers in July, recording 4,518 domestic wholesales, a 218 per cent jump over the same month last year. Exports stood at 4,821 units, taking total wholesales to 9,339 units.

The sharp rise follows the launch of the Nissan Tekton, with deliveries beginning on July 20, just days after the model made its global debut in India. The Tekton now joins the Magnite and Gravite, giving Nissan a three-model portfolio for the Indian market.