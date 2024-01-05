Login

Kia Sets New Global Sales Record With 3.08 Million Vehicles Sold In 2023

Kia reported record global sales of over 3.08 million vehicles in 2023, a 6.3% increase versus 2022. The company aims to surpass 3.2 million units sold globally in 2024
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • SUV and utility lineup record a 16 per cent growth in sales, accounting for 72 per cent of sales total
  • Previous sales record was 3.04 million units sold globally in 2014
  • Top-selling models were the Sportage, Seltos and Sorento SUVs

Kia Corporation announced its 2023 global vehicle sales results, setting a new all-time annual sales record of over 3.08 million units. This represents a 6.3 per cent increase compared to 2022 sales. 

 

Also Read: New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
 

In markets outside South Korea, Kia sold 2.52 million vehicles in 2023, a 6.7 per cent jump versus the prior year. Domestic Korean sales were 563,660 units, up 4.6 per cent. The company's previous annual sales record was 3.04 million globally in 2014. 

The Kia Sorento SUV was the third most popular product from the brand globally

 

By model, the Sportage SUV led Kia's sales for the year, followed by the Seltos and Sorento SUVs. The record performance was aided by recovering semiconductor supplies, allowing increased vehicle production. New model launches like the EV9, Sorento, K5, and Carnival also buoyed growth.

 

For 2024, Kia is targeting worldwide sales to exceed 3.2 million units. This would represent a further increase over 2023's record results. Kia expects to sell 530,000 vehicles in Korea and 2.66 million overseas this year.

 

Also Read: Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
 

Kia aims to boost customer value and profitability in 2024 while cementing its global EV leadership. New EV models, improved connectivity tech, and expanded commercial vehicle sales will drive growth. The company will also complete its dedicated EV plant in Korea, producing the EV3 model. 

The Kia Seltos Facelift was recently launched in India 

 

2023 marked Kia's best-ever annual sales in key markets, including the United States, Europe, and India. With supply constraints easing and new vehicles launching, Kia is building sales momentum globally. The company seeks to solidify its position as a major player in the automotive industry worldwide.

# Kia Sales# Kia Motors# Kia Sportage# Kia Seltos# Kia Sorento# Kia Sorento SUV# Kia Sales 2023# Auto Sales
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Seltos

Kia Seltos
8.7
0
10

Kia Seltos

Starts at ₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Seltos Specifications
View Seltos Features

Popular Kia Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15942 second ago

The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15845 second ago

The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.

Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13984 second ago

Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.EV’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.EV’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-12084 second ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12036 second ago

The success can be attributed to several new car launches in 2023.

Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6735 second ago

The naked roadster, based on the made-in-India Aprilia RS 457, still seems to be in prototype form, so any confirmed news of a production version is only expected later in 2024.

Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-5728 second ago

Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2446 second ago

Hyundai Motor India has revealed a few details with regards to safety features and technology on the Creta facelift, which will be launched on January 16, 2024.

McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-602 second ago

The 750S claims the title of McLaren's most powerful series-production vehicle.

Tata Motors Delivers A Fleet of 100 Electric Buses To Assam State Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers A Fleet of 100 Electric Buses To Assam State Transport Corporation
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

Tata Motors has delivered over 1,500 electric buses to various municipal corporations across multiple Indian cities

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

15 days ago

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023

Kia Seltos 1.5 Petrol iMT Review
Kia Seltos 1.5 Petrol iMT Review
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The Seltos petrol iMT adds a touch of convenience to what is already a comfy SUV at a small premium over a standard manual

Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.

Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
c&b icon By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

1 month ago

In the Navratri period, India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki sold 96,700 units reporting a growth of 27 per cent in retail sales when compared to 76,000 units retailed in the same period last year.

2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The new Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9 electric SUV while also packing in some new tech

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sets New Global Sales Record With 3.08 Million Vehicles Sold In 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved