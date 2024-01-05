Kia Sets New Global Sales Record With 3.08 Million Vehicles Sold In 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 5, 2024
- SUV and utility lineup record a 16 per cent growth in sales, accounting for 72 per cent of sales total
- Previous sales record was 3.04 million units sold globally in 2014
- Top-selling models were the Sportage, Seltos and Sorento SUVs
Kia Corporation announced its 2023 global vehicle sales results, setting a new all-time annual sales record of over 3.08 million units. This represents a 6.3 per cent increase compared to 2022 sales.
Also Read: New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
In markets outside South Korea, Kia sold 2.52 million vehicles in 2023, a 6.7 per cent jump versus the prior year. Domestic Korean sales were 563,660 units, up 4.6 per cent. The company's previous annual sales record was 3.04 million globally in 2014.
The Kia Sorento SUV was the third most popular product from the brand globally
By model, the Sportage SUV led Kia's sales for the year, followed by the Seltos and Sorento SUVs. The record performance was aided by recovering semiconductor supplies, allowing increased vehicle production. New model launches like the EV9, Sorento, K5, and Carnival also buoyed growth.
For 2024, Kia is targeting worldwide sales to exceed 3.2 million units. This would represent a further increase over 2023's record results. Kia expects to sell 530,000 vehicles in Korea and 2.66 million overseas this year.
Also Read: Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed
Kia aims to boost customer value and profitability in 2024 while cementing its global EV leadership. New EV models, improved connectivity tech, and expanded commercial vehicle sales will drive growth. The company will also complete its dedicated EV plant in Korea, producing the EV3 model.
The Kia Seltos Facelift was recently launched in India
2023 marked Kia's best-ever annual sales in key markets, including the United States, Europe, and India. With supply constraints easing and new vehicles launching, Kia is building sales momentum globally. The company seeks to solidify its position as a major player in the automotive industry worldwide.
