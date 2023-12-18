Kia EV6 'Horizon' Special Edition Revealed

Kia UK recently unveiled the EV6 'Horizon' special edition for the UK market. Positioned between the entry-level 'Air' and the more dynamic 'GT-Line variants, the Horizon distinguishes itself from the former with additional features and tech.



The Horizon Edition gets enhancements such as automatic body-colored flush exterior door handles, solar glass windscreen, and adaptive LED headlights. Other additions include front parking sensors, high gloss black door trim, driver’s power adjustable seat with memory function, powered co-driver seat with two-way electric lumbar support, heated outer second-row seats, a wireless mobile phone charger, and a smart power tailgate.



The EV6 'Horizon' is available in three exterior finishes: Midnight Black, Interstellar Grey, or the newly introduced Gravity Blue, each paired with 19-inch grey-finished alloy wheels.



The Horizon Edition is offered solely in rear-wheel drive spec. It features a 225 bhp powertrain paired with a 77.4 kWh battery pack. This gives the EV6 'Horizon' a range of up to 528 Km (WLTP). It also supports DC fast charging at speeds of up to 350 kW letting owners charge up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.



Kia also sells the EV6 in India though, unlike in many global markets, it is only available in GT-Line spec. Buyers can opt between a single motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive set-up with the latter offering some additional kit and greater performance.