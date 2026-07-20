MG Cyberster, M9 Couture Editions Unveiled: Bookings Open

MG has pulled the wraps off the ‘Couture Editions’ of the Cyberster electric roadster and M9 luxury MPV, created in collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. The limited-run models will continue to be sold exclusively through MG Select, with production capped at 50 units each. Pre-reservations for both models are now open, while prices will be announced on August 3.

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The special editions are based on the standard Cyberster and M9 but feature bespoke cosmetic changes inspired by Gupta's ‘Serpent Infinity design motif’. The theme has been incorporated through embroidery, tonal finishes and handmade detailing across both vehicles.

Under the skin, however, both models remain unchanged. The Cyberster retains its dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 528 bhp and 725 Nm. Powered by a 77 kWh battery pack, the electric roadster claims a 580 km range and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

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The MG M9 continues with a 90 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor. It has a claimed ARAI-certified range of 548 km and is offered in a seven-seat layout.

The standard Cyberster is currently priced at Rs 82.50 lakh, while the M9 is priced at Rs 79.95 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Couture Editions are expected to command a premium over this, with prices set to be announced on August 3.