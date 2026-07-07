JSW MG Motor India To Launch Two EVs, One Plug-In Hybrid In FY2027

JSW MG Motor India, in a recent press release, confirmed plans for new models in the Indian market. The company has said that it will launch three ‘New Energy Vehicles’ (NEVs) in India in the current financial year (FY2027).

PHEV Expected To Be Based On Wuling Starlight 560

Of the three, one will be a plug-in hybrid, with the likely contender being a Wuling Starlight 560-based SUV, which has been spied testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions. The Starlight 560 measures a little over 4.7m in length, sits on a 2,810 mm wheelbase, and, depending on the variant, is offered in 5- and 7-seat configurations. This makes it roughly the same size as an MG Hector, though the wheelbase is around 60 mm longer.

Also read: New MG plug-in hybrid SUV Spied testing In India Again



On the powertrain front, the PHEV features a 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood paired with a 20.5kWh battery pack and electric motor developing a combined 194 bhp and 230 Nm. The PHEV system offers a claimed 100 km of range in EV mode alone.

In terms of looks, the Starlight 560 looks the part of a contemporary SUV with upright proportions and squared-out design elements. The front features sleek rectangular headlamps with twin LED DRL elements flanking a slim grille. The PHEV features a large central intake just below, with a chunky bumper down below. In profile, the squared-out wheel arches add to the SUV’s character while the large window line should aid in the airy feel within the cabin. The rear is quite staid as well, with rectangular tail lamps with the twin lighting element, shallow bumper and a recessed numberplate housing on the tailgate.

Also read: MG Starlight 560 SUV Design Patented In India



Inside, the cabin follows a minimalist design theme with a free-standing digital instrument cluster and a large free-standing central touchscreen.

Starlight 560 EV Could Also Be On The Cards

As for the EVs, one of the options for the Indian market is expected to be the Starlight 560 PHEV’s all-electric sibling. The electric SUV, too, has been spied testing on Indian roads in recent months, with the differentiator between PHEV and EV coming down to the intake below the grille, which has been replaced by a body coloured blanked-out panel.

Also read: MG Windsor EV Sales Cross 75,000 Units In Under 2 Years



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The EV gets a 56.7kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor pushing 134 bhp and 200 Nm. IT has a claimed range of up to 500 km on a full charge.

A second EV is set to arrive in the current financial year and could either be a replacement for the ageing MG ZS EV or a new premium EV that could join the MG M9 and Cyberster at MG’s Select dealerships.