Mercedes-Benz India Posts Record H1 Sales Of 9,768 Units; Q2 Retail Reaches 4,637 Units

Mercedes-Benz India has announced achieving its best-ever H1 (first half) sales in 2026. Between January and June 2026, the German carmaker sold 9768 units, which is a 9 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 9013 units sold during the same period in 2025. Mercedes-Benz India says the strong H1 was propelled by strong Q2, which witnessed double-digit growth of 10 per cent y-o-y, with 4637 units of retail sales.

The company says that in addition to steady demand for the core and top-end luxury portfolio, the strong momentum created by the newly launched CLA Electric and V-Class also helped achieve these record numbers. In fact, the first batches of both models were sold out within weeks. While bookings for the next batch of V-Class will commence in July, pre-orders for the next batch of CLA Electric are expected to start around the festive season.

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Mercedes-Benz India’s top-end segment, which includes Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV and the AMG range, continued its growth trajectory. The segment grew by more than 20 per cent in H1 2026, and 28 per cent of Mercedes’ total luxury car sales came from the top-end luxury segment. In fact, Mercedes says that since it began local assembly of the GLS Maybach, demand for the luxury SUV has doubled in India. Also, the AMG segment saw a 50 per cent increase in H1 2026 sales.

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The core segment, which has models like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, C-Class sedans, along with the GLC and GLE SUVs, also contributed to the segment with strong customer demand. The segment had a significant contribution to Mercedes-Benz India’s overall sales with the E-Class continuing to be the brand’s best-seller. In fact, Mercedes says that the demand was higher for the range-topping E450 variant.

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As for the entry-level segment, which has models like the newly launched CLA Electric and the GLA SUV, it saw a strong growth of 29 per cent in Q2 20206. This growth was propelled mainly by the CLA BEV, the first batch of which, as mentioned earlier, is already sold out. Mercedes-Benz said its BEV portfolio accounted for 14 per cent of its total retail sales in Q2 2026, reflecting growing EV adoption.

The company has also indicated a price hike across the model range from early August 2026 to offset the increase in input costs.