Auto Sales June 2026: Maruti Retains Lead, Tata, Mahindra Post Strong Growth; Hyundai Hit By Production Loss
- Tata records 63,083 passenger vehicle sales in June, up 69 per cent
- Mahindra crosses 1 lakh overall vehicle sales for the month
- Hyundai reports a production loss of 13,900 units due to a supplier fire
Indian automakers closed June on a mixed note, with Tata Motors and Mahindra posting strong year-on-year gains, while Hyundai's monthly volumes were impacted by supply-side issues. MG, meanwhile, reported its best-ever wholesale numbers, helped largely by electric vehicle demand. Let's take a look at how each brand performed in the month of June 2026.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the sales chart in June 2026, reporting total sales of 2,00,390 units, including domestic sales, exports and supplies to other OEMs. Domestic sales stood at 1,50,150 units, while exports contributed 42,768 units. Sales to other OEMs came in at 7,472 units during the month.
Within the domestic passenger vehicle business, utility vehicles continued to be a major growth driver. The segment, which includes models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx and Grand Vitara, recorded sales of 61,726 units, up from 47,947 units in June last year. Passenger car sales across the mini, compact and mid-size segments stood at 75,231 units, while the Eeco van contributed 10,230 units. Overall domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 1,47,187 units, compared to 1,18,906 units in June 2025.
For the first quarter of FY27, Maruti Suzuki reported exports of 1,24,736 units, up from 96,972 units in the corresponding period last year, while total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 5,25,228 units.
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Tata Motors
Tata Motors reported total passenger vehicle sales of 63,083 units in June 2026, including domestic and export markets, compared to 37,237 units in the same month last year. This marks a growth of 69 per cent. Domestic sales stood at 62,076 units, while exports contributed 1,007 units.
The company's EV business continued to grow, with sales of 14,800 electric vehicles during the month, up from 5,228 units in June 2025. For the first quarter of FY27, Tata sold 1,82,574 passenger vehicles, registering a 46 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra said the company saw strong demand for the updated Tiago and Punch, while adding that supply constraints affected Sierra volumes during the quarter. He noted that measures are being taken to increase production and improve deliveries from the second quarter.
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Mahindra
Mahindra Auto reported overall sales of 1,06,207 vehicles in June, including exports, up 37 per cent year-on-year. The company sold 60,393 utility vehicles in the domestic market, compared to 47,306 units a year earlier. Total SUV sales, including exports, stood at 61,504 units. Exports spiked to 5,918 units, more than double the 2,634 units recorded during the same period last year.
Mahindra Automotive Division CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta said demand remained steady across both the SUV and light commercial vehicle segments during the month.
Hyundai
Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 51,335 units in June, comprising 39,635 domestic sales and 11,700 exports. The company said a fire at one of its suppliers' facilities led to a production loss of 13,900 units during the month, affecting overall volumes. Production across Hyundai's plants returned to normal from June 22, with the automaker expecting to recover the lost output during the second quarter of FY27.
Commenting on the numbers, Hyundai MD and CEO Tarun Garg said the company had arranged alternate sources for components to minimise disruption and restore normal production levels.
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MG Motor
JSW MG Motor India recorded wholesale sales of 7,568 units in June, a 30 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. The figure also marks the company's highest-ever monthly wholesale performance. Electric vehicles continued to account for the bulk of sales, contributing more than 75 per cent of the company's volumes during the month.
MG Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said customer demand remained steady across both electric and internal-combustion models. The company also began deliveries of the recently launched MG Majestor during the month.
Kia India
Kia India reported its best-ever June sales since entering the Indian market, dispatching 24,552 units during the month, up 19 per cent from the 20,625 units sold in June 2025. The first half of 2026 also proved to be Kia's strongest yet, with wholesale volumes reaching 1,63,749 units, a 15.2 per cent increase over the 1,42,139 units recorded during the corresponding period last year.
Commenting on the milestone, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "Closing the first half of the year at a record high with best-ever June sales is a significant milestone for Kia India and reflects the trust customers continue to place in our brand." He added that continued demand for the Seltos, Sonet and Carens Clavis, along with a positive response to the MY26 Syros and Clavis EV, contributed to the company's performance.
Also Read: Kia Cars To Get Costlier From July 1: Prices Up By Up To 2%
Skoda Auto India
Skoda Auto India did not disclose its June sales figures but reported a strong first half of 2026, with total sales reaching 38,894 units, up 7.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. With this, H1 2026 has now become the brand's strongest first-half performance in the country.
Commenting on the results, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "Our record half-yearly sales reflect the growing confidence and trust customers place in the Škoda brand." He added that demand for the new Kushaq, updated Kodiaq, and the recently launched Kodiaq RS, which sold out within minutes of bookings opening, had contributed to the sales, while the Kylaq continued to drive volumes.
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