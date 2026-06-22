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Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Jun 22, 2026, 12:59 PM
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Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
Key Highlights
  • Bookings open with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh
  • Limited to 50 units in the first batch
  • Powered by a 261 bhp 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has opened bookings for the Kodiaq RS, its first RS-badged SUV for the Indian market, ahead of its launch. Interested buyers can reserve the SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 3 lakh, with only 50 units earmarked for the first batch. The Kodiaq RS sits at the top of the Kodiaq range and borrows its powertrain from the Octavia RS, which is also expected to return later this year through a second allocation for India.

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