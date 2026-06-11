Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Open On June 22

Skoda is gearing up to launch the Kodiaq RS in India, with bookings for the performance SUV slated to commence on June 22, 2026. This will mark the arrival of the Czech brand's first RS-badged SUV in the country. Limited to just 50 units in the first batch, the performance-oriented version of the Kodiaq shares its 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with the Octavia RS, which is also expected to return later this year as part of a second allocation for India.

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Visually, the Kodiaq RS distinguishes itself from the standard model with a more aggressive body kit, featuring redesigned bumpers, gloss-black exterior accents, larger RS-specific alloy wheels and a twin-exit exhaust setup at the rear. The sportier theme continues inside with an all-black cabin, contrast red stitching and front sports seats with integrated headrests. Despite the performance-focused upgrades, the SUV retains the 5+2 seating layout as standard.

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The cabin layout remains largely unchanged, though globally, one can choose between RS Suedia upholstery featuring a combination of Suedia microfibre and leatherette, or the RS Suite trim finished in leather. Feature highlights include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and a host of connected car functions.

Under the hood sits the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that also powers the Octavia RS. The four-cylinder motor develops 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, which is 60 bhp and 80 Nm more than the standard Kodiaq sold in India. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 231 kmph.

Skoda Auto India recently introduced the updated Kodiaq with prices ranging up to Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Given the additional performance hardware and RS-specific enhancements, the Kodiaq RS is expected to be offered in a single, fully loaded variant with prices likely to be around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the Octavia RS was launched at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in October 2025.

