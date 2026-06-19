Skoda Peaq Electric SUV Interior Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut

Weeks after previewing the exterior design of its upcoming three-row all-electric flagship SUV, the Peaq, in design sketches, Skoda has now teased the SUV’s cabin in new sketches. The sketches preview the production-ready interior of the flagship electric SUV, which looks to feature a seven-seat layout and a minimalist dashboard design.

Also read: Skoda Peaq SUV Exterior Revealed In Design Sketches; Unveil On June 23



Previewed by the Vision 7S SUV concept in 2022, the Peaq, when it debuts on June 23, will be Skoda’s largest production model, measuring close to 4,900mm in length and sitting on a 2,965mm wheelbase. The cabin will feature both a five- and seven-seat layout.

Also Read: Skoda Epiq Debuts As Brand's Smallest EV Yet; Gets Two Battery Options And 440 KM Range

Talking of the interior, the Peaq looks to get a layered dashboard design with the upper, central and lower dashboard forming three distinctive layers. The light tone of the central section of the dashboard – in line with the seats and parts of the door cards- hints that this section will likely be wrapped in leather or fabric while the air-con vents are neatly integrated into a slim slit-like element that runs on both sides of the touchscreen on the centre section of the dashboard.

Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s New?

As for the displays themselves, we get our first proper look at the previously confirmed 10-inch digital instrument cluster and the vertically oriented 13.6-inch touchscreen. The instrument cluster looks to be a free-standing unit – not featuring a hooded binnacle – while the touchscreen is reclined at a slight angle on the centre console. Also visible are a pair of charging pads at the base of the touchscreen as well as a pair of cupholders. Skoda says that the central touchscreen will handle a lot of core functions, though some key features will be operated via physical controls.

Another interesting element is the lounge-style seat for the front passenger with a built-in ottoman, letting the occupant stretch out and relax should they need. The second row seat features a traditional split folding bench seat with a folding centre armrest, while the third row features seating for two.

Also read: Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Open On June 22



On the powertrain front, Skoda has confirmed single- and dual-motor powertrain options for its upcoming flagship SUV as well as two battery options. The entry models will feature a 63 kWh battery paired with an electric motor offering 201 bhp. Higher models will get a larger 91 kWh battery paired with a more powerful electric motor pushing out 282 bhp. A dual-motor all-wheel drive option will be offered with the larger battery, with peak output rising to 295 bhp. Skoda has said that the larger battery will offer over 600 km of range. All variants will also support DC fast charging with a 10 to 80 per cent charge under 30 mins.