Skoda Peaq Electric SUV Revealed: Skoda’s Largest SUV Seats 7, Offers 640 km Range
- Gets two battery options - 63 kWh & 91 kWh
- WLTP range of between 450 & 640 km
- First Skoda to get electric transparency adjustment for panormaic sunroof
Skoda has unveiled the largest SUV in its lineup, the all-new Peaq EV. Measuring 4.87 metres long, the Peaq is based on the VW Group’s MEB+ platform and is Skoda’s largest-ever SUV, measuring over 200 mm longer than the seven-seater Kodiaq. Previewed by the Vision 7S back in 2022, the Peaq carries over a lot of the basic design details of the concept, including the upright proportions, T-shaped light clusters, thick D-pillar and flush-sitting door handles – a first for a Skoda. Skoda says that the Peaq is also its first SUV to get a panoramic glass roof with dynamic shade control (adjustable transparency).
Also read: Skoda Peaq Electric SUV Interior Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut
Skoda Peaq: Design
As mentioned above, the Peaq’s final design adheres to the 2022 Vision 7S concept, but with many of the design details toned down for the production model. Up front, the Peaq features a layered fascia with the trademark Skoda grille flanked by T-shaped light clusters with daytime running lamps. The grille features a segmented light bar, in line with other Skoda EVs. A black strip connects the lower arms of the headlights, adding a more layered look to the front, while the bumper features slim black-finished side vents and a wide central intake near the base.
Also Read: Skoda Epiq Debuts As Brand's Smallest EV Yet; Gets Two Battery Options And 440 KM Range
In profile, the Peaq gets large, squared-out wheel arches accented by gloss black cladding. A relatively flat window line, prominent rear haunch and thick D-pillar add mass to the EV’s design. Wheel sizes range between 19 and 21 inches.
At the rear, the Peak again features wrap-around T-shaped lights with a black strip extending from the lower arms of the light units running along the edge of the tailgate. A wraparound roof-mounted integrated spoiler and clean, fuss-free bumper round out the looks.
Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s New?
|Skoda Peaq
|LxWxH
|4874x1867x1664 mm
|Wheelbase
|2965 mm
Skoda Peaq: Interior
Inside, the Peaq follows a minimalist design theme with a layered dashboard fascia. Highlights of the cabin include a large 13.6-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, twin Qi2 wireless phone chargers, heated steering and a panoramic glass roof – the largest in a Skoda to date – with electronic transparency control.
The Peaq is offered as either a five- or seven-seater with boot capacity ranging from 299 litres up to 935 litres on the five-seater.
Also read: Skoda Octavia vRS Review: The Sensible Car Every Car Guy (Eventually) Wants
Focusing on the tech, the central touchscreen runs Android-based software offering access to Skoda’s native applications as well as third-party apps. Buyers wanting a premium audio experience can opt for a 755W 16-speaker Sonos sound system with dual subwoofers. Other features on offer include powered front seats with optional massaging and powered leg rests, 360-degree cameras, hands-free parking, Matrix LED headlamps, optional second row heated seats, a heads-up display and ADAS safety suite.
Skoda Peaq: Powertrains
Moving to the powertrains, Skoda will offer the Peaq with three powertrain options spread across two battery packs. The entry Peaq 60 features a 63 kWh (59 kWh net) battery paired with a rear axle-mounted electric motor good for 150 kW and 350 Nm. Skoda claims a range of around 450 km for the variant with 0-100 kmph dusted in 8.4 seconds and a 160 kmph top speed. In terms of weight, the entry variant has a kerb weight of 2125-2253 kg.
Also read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed
Buyers wanting more range and power also get the option of a larger 91 kWh (86 kWh net) in Rear Wheel Drive and all-wheel drive spec (Peaq 90 & Peaq 90x, respectively). The electric motor in the RWD variants develops a stronger 210 kW and 545 Nm, while in the 90x, peak power is upped to 220 kW. Skoda claims a range of 610 km for the 90x and 640 km for the RWD 90 with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.7 sec and 7.1 sec, respectively. Top speed is increased to 180 kmph.
Kerb weight for the Peaq 90 ranges between 2309 and 2432 kg, with the 90x weighing in at between 2382 and 2504 kg.
Skoda Peaq: Charging
As for charging, the Peaq supports up to 199 kW DC fast charging and up to 11 kW AC charging. The Peaq 60 supports a peak 160 kW DC fast charging rate, allowing for the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent in around 27 minutes. The Peaq 90 & 90x supports the full 199 kW, which charges up the battery from 1 to 80 per cent in around 28 minutes.
As for AC charging at the peak 11 kW rate, the Peaq 60 takes about 6.5 hours for a 0-100 per cent charge with the 90 & 90x taking around 9 hours.
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