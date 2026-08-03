New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Leaked Ahead Of August 12 Launch

Ahead of its official launch on August 12, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 has been spotted undisguised at a dealership, offering the clearest look yet at the brand's extensively updated entry-level commuter. The motorcycle is set to debut alongside the refreshed Classic Pulsar range.

Heading straight to the main details, the biggest change is the adoption of a new chassis instead of the double downtube steel frame and a monoshock setup at the rear replacing the long-running twin rear shock absorbers. Suspension duty at the front continues to be handled by a telescopic fork setup, while braking is managed by a front disc and rear drum combination. The motorcycle continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in MRF tyres.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125-160 cc Range To Be Updated

Next, moving to the design, while Bajaj has maintained the Pulsar's muscular look with the chunky fuel tank and bold proportions, The side panels have been redesigned, the tail section has been given a slimmer look, which is completed with an updated bodywork to give the Pulsar 125 a refreshed look. Another notable addition is a new colour LCD instrument cluster, bringing it up to date with its rivals in the segment.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 220F Updated With LED Headlight: Now Priced At Rs 1.36 Lakh

In terms of the powertrain, the engine visible on the motorcycle in the leaked images seems to be a heavily revised version of present 125cc single-cylinder motor. While official specifications will be revealed on the day on the launch on August 12, the redesigned crankcase and revised exhaust system suggest notable mechanical and power output change over the outgoing motorcycle. The current version of the Pulsar 125 is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 11.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Once officially launched, the new Pulsar 125 will compete against the likes of the Honda SP125, Hero Glamour X 125 and the TVS Raider 125. In terms of pricing, expect a slight premium over the current model's starting price of Rs 92,341 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

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