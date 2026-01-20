logo
New Delhi

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Updated With LED Headlamp, Indicators; Prices Start From Rs 89,910

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jan 20, 2026, 03:42 PM
Follow us on
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Updated With LED Headlamp, Indicators; Prices Start From Rs 89,910
Key Highlights
  • Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre series now gets LED lights
  • Available in four colours with new graphics
  • Costs around Rs 2,400 less than the 2025 model year motorcycle

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar 125 for 2026 with a new LED headlamp and turn indicators. The new features are offered on the Carbon Fibre series of the commuter motorcycle and do not extend to the Pulsar 125 Neon series. There are two variants to pick from - the Single Seat priced at Rs 89,910 and the Split Seat priced at Rs 92,046 (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the new variants are more affordable than the 2025 model year Pulsar 125 by around Rs 2,400.

Also read: Pierer Mobility AG Rebranded as Bajaj Mobility AG Following KTM Takeover

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 1

Aside from the new headlamp and turn signals, Bajaj has also updated the colour options for the Pulsar 125. The Carbon Fibre series is now offered in four colourways - Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Racing Red with Tan Beige, with updated graphics.

Also read: Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 91,399

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125

Mechanically, there are no changes to the Pulsar 125 for 2026, with the familiar 124.38 cc, single-cylinder mill carried forward without any updates. The unit develops a peak 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm of torque. As in the 2025 model year, the 2026 Pulsar 125 has a front disc brake as standard.

Also read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New Colours

The updates for now do not carry over to the Pulsar 125 Neon series.

# Bajaj Pulsar 125# Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat# Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre# Pulsar 125 Split Seat# Pulsar 125# Pulsar 125 LED# Bajaj Pulsar 125 LED# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

Research More on Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Rating Icon
7.9/10
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 79,048 - 87,526
Check On-Road Price
View Pulsar 125 Specifications
View Pulsar 125 Features

Popular Bajaj Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Two Wheelers
  • Bajaj Pulsar 125 Updated With LED Headlamp, Indicators; Prices Start From Rs 89,910