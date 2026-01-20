Bajaj Pulsar 125 Updated With LED Headlamp, Indicators; Prices Start From Rs 89,910

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar 125 for 2026 with a new LED headlamp and turn indicators. The new features are offered on the Carbon Fibre series of the commuter motorcycle and do not extend to the Pulsar 125 Neon series. There are two variants to pick from - the Single Seat priced at Rs 89,910 and the Split Seat priced at Rs 92,046 (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the new variants are more affordable than the 2025 model year Pulsar 125 by around Rs 2,400.

Aside from the new headlamp and turn signals, Bajaj has also updated the colour options for the Pulsar 125. The Carbon Fibre series is now offered in four colourways - Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Cyan Blue, and Racing Red with Tan Beige, with updated graphics.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the Pulsar 125 for 2026, with the familiar 124.38 cc, single-cylinder mill carried forward without any updates. The unit develops a peak 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm of torque. As in the 2025 model year, the 2026 Pulsar 125 has a front disc brake as standard.



The updates for now do not carry over to the Pulsar 125 Neon series.