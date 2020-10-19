Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274

New Cars and Bikes in India
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At ₹ 73,274

Bajaj Auto has launched a lower spec variant of the Pulsar 125 split seat, with drum brakes. It is priced at Rs. 73,274 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kingshuk Dutta
Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar 125 split-seat with drum brake priced at Rs. 73,274
  • Engine specifications and features stay the same
  • Pulsar 125 with split-seat and disc brake is priced at Rs. 80,218

Bajaj Auto has launched a new lower-spec variant of the Pulsar 125 with drum brakes. It is priced at ₹ 73,274 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle continues to get CBS or combined braking system, which is a pre-requisite on two-wheeler displacing 125 cc and above. Apart from the drum brakes instead of the front disc, the motorcycle stays the same in all other aspects. The disc brake variant of the Pulsar 125 with split seats is priced at ₹ 80,218 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The idea is to make the Pulsar 125 more accessible during the current festive season at a lower price point.

gu668ug8

(The 125 cc engine makes 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar 125 is one of the most powerful 125 cc bikes in India, with the exception of the KTM 125 Duke)

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant will be available in Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver and Black Red colour options. The new Pulsar 125 Split Seat is powered by a 125 cc BS6 compliant DTS-i engine that is tuned to make 11.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at 142 kg, making it the heaviest motorcycle in its segment.

0 Comments

In terms of features, the Pulsar 125 with drum brakes gets the same features as the disc brake variant. . In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Honda SP125 and the Hero Glamour. The KTM 125 Duke is there too, but in terms of pricing, it is significantly higher. The specifications and equipment is higher too.

