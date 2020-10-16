New Cars and Bikes in India
Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Models Introduced In New Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200 have been introduced with new colours ahead of the festive season to give the bikes fresh appeal.

Bajaj has spruced up the Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200 with new colours expand View Photos
Bajaj has spruced up the Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200 with new colours

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is priced at Rs. 1,08,589 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
  • Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is priced at Rs. 1,31,219 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is priced at Rs. 1,52,179 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Auto Limited has spruced up its 160 cc and 200 cc Pulsar models, with the naked Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, as well as the full-faired Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 with new colours and minor cosmetic tweaks. The bikes are available in colours like Burnt Red (Matte Finish) and Plasma Blue (Satin Finish) and complemented by white alloy wheels. The front and rear fenders are now carbon fibre textured. The Pulsar NS and RS series bikes with the new colours will be available at Bajaj dealerships from October 23, 2020, a statement from the company announced.

hcek1lp

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 gets new colours, but there are no mechanical chages

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said, "The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar's market leadership."

idipld64

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and NS 200 now gets

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and the Pulsar NS 200 will be available in four new dynamic and vibrant colour schemes, including Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey and Plasma Satin Blue. There are no mechanical changes, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 continues to be powered by the 160 cc, four-valve, SOHC, oil-cooled, twin-spark engine which puts out 16.9 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is priced at ₹ 1,08,589 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

8t3d4vco

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 gets three new colours

0 Comments

The new Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is available in three colour options, Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey. Both the NS 200 and RS 200 continue to be powered by the same 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine which makes 24 bhp of power at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is priced at ₹ 1,31,219 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 with dual-channel ABS is priced at ₹ 1,52,179 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

