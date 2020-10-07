BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 2,219

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 by Rs. 2,219. This is the third time that the motorcycle gets a price hike since being launched in April 2020. The current ex-showroom price of the NS200 is Rs. 131,219 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The current price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is Rs. 131,219 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 gets a price hike for the third time
  • The current price of the Pulsar NS200 is Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • Apart from the price hike, there are no changes on the motorcycle

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 by ₹ 2,219. This is the third time the motorcycle is getting a price hike, since it was launched in April 2020. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was launch in April 2020 for ₹ 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar NS200 is currently priced at ₹ 131,219 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In May 2020, the motorcycle got a price hike of ₹ 3,000 while in July 2020, the bike had a price increase of ₹ 1,000.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Gets A Price Hike

584dn4d

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc that make 24 bhp and 18.5 Nm of peak torque

Apart from the price hike, there are no other changes made to the motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the company's triple-spark technology. The engine is fuel-injected and is tuned to make 24 bhp at 9,700 rpm and develops a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A New Colour Scheme

u5d29psk

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 has received a price hike for the third time since its launch in April 2020

0 Comments

Bajaj Auto released a video of its new marketing campaign last month, showing two riders on a Pulsar NS200 pulling stunts. The noticeable thing was the new colour scheme on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The bikes were done in red, black and white. The body panels are red, the engine is blacked out and the alloy wheels are done in white. The new colour scheme lends a sporty look to the motorcycle. We are yet to see the NS200 with the new colour scheme on the roads.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India
Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit

Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit
Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 

Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
4,27111.5% / 3 yrs
Commuter
Petrol
35 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
 find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Very capable new Pulsar 200 NS
04:24
Very capable new Pulsar 200 NS
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Nov-12 09:56 AM
Image of Mirage White
Image of Mirage White
Image of Wild Red
Image of Wild Red
Image of Bajaj Ns 200 Abs 827x510 71509617791
Image of Bajaj Ns 200 Abs 827x510 71509617791
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities