BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 by ₹ 2,219. This is the third time the motorcycle is getting a price hike, since it was launched in April 2020. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was launch in April 2020 for ₹ 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pulsar NS200 is currently priced at ₹ 131,219 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In May 2020, the motorcycle got a price hike of ₹ 3,000 while in July 2020, the bike had a price increase of ₹ 1,000.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc that make 24 bhp and 18.5 Nm of peak torque

Apart from the price hike, there are no other changes made to the motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the company's triple-spark technology. The engine is fuel-injected and is tuned to make 24 bhp at 9,700 rpm and develops a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Auto released a video of its new marketing campaign last month, showing two riders on a Pulsar NS200 pulling stunts. The noticeable thing was the new colour scheme on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The bikes were done in red, black and white. The body panels are red, the engine is blacked out and the alloy wheels are done in white. The new colour scheme lends a sporty look to the motorcycle. We are yet to see the NS200 with the new colour scheme on the roads.

