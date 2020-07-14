2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Gets A Price Hike

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its popular naked motorcycle, the BS6 Pulsar NS200 by almost ₹ 1000 in India. This is the second time that the company has increased the price of the motorcycle in the last 2 months. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was launch in April 2020 for ₹ 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and in May 2020, the company increased the price of the motorcycle by around ₹ 3000, to ₹ 1.28 lakh. Now, with the second price revision, the motorcycle is retailed in India at ₹ 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200's direct rival in the market is the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, which is priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Recently, Bajaj Auto has also increased the prices of the Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F, along with commuter bikes like the Bajaj CT100, CT110 and the Bajaj Platina 100. The price hike could be the result of rising input costs due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 has received a price hike for the second time since its launch in April 2020

Apart from the price hike, there are no other changes made to the motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the company's triple-spark technology. The engine is fuel-injected and is tuned to make 24 bhp at 9,700 rpm and develops a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 8000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc that make 24 bhp and 18.5 Nm torque

The BS6 Pulsar NS200 uses the company's versatile perimeter frame and comes with a muscular design. In terms of features, it gets part-digital-part-analogue instrument cluster, LED taillamps, split seats and clip-on handlebars. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and Nitrox monoshock absorber at the rear. For braking, the Pulsar NS200 gets a 300 mm disc brake upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear, along with a single-channel ABS set-up. The bike also comes with 17-inch black alloy wheels, which are shod in 130/70 section tyre at the rear, and 100/80 section rubber upfront.

