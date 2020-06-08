New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 And Cruise 220 Prices Hiked

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 by Rs. 1,216 and Rs. 2,500 respectively. The BS6 Bajaj Avenger range was launched about two months ago in April 2020.

Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 gets a price hike of Rs. 2,500
  • The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 gets a price hike of Rs. 1,216
  • Both models were first launched in April 2020

Bajaj Auto has increased the price hike the Avenger Street 160 and Avenger Cruise 220 by ₹ 1,216 and ₹ 2,500 respectively. The new prices are ₹ 94,893 and ₹ 119,174. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The BS6 Bajaj Avenger range was launched in April 2020 at a price of ₹ 93,677 and ₹ 116,674. The Avenger Street 160 gets a 160 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled and fuel injected. It makes 14.8 bhp and 13.7 Nm. The Avenger Cruise 220 gets a 220 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 18.7 bhp and 17.5 Nm. Both motorcycles get a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Avenger Range Launched In India

(The Avenger Street 160 gets a price hike of ₹ 1,216 while the Avenger Cruise 220 gets a price hike of ₹ 2,500)

In terms of design and features, there is no change. The Avenger Cruise 220 continues to get chrome bits and the tall windscreen while the Avenger Street 160 gets blacked out parts and misses out on the windscreen. The features include a fully digital instrument console along with the secondary display on the fuel tank, single channel ABS and so on. The cycle parts also stay the same with telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Both motorcycles get a 130 mm drum brake at the rear and a 280 mm disc brake up front.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Partners With HDFC Bank To Offer Special Finance Schemes

0 Comments

Bajaj Auto recently announced that it has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer special finance option to its two-wheeler customers. Customers buying a Bajaj Auto vehicle can now avail loans from HDFC Bank via its hassle-free end-to-end digital processes and services. This will certainly be beneficial for those who would like to limit the number of visits to the bank to complete the loan procedure during the coronavirus pandemic.

