Bajaj Auto And HDFC Bank Partner To Offer Special Finance Options For Two-Wheeler

Bajaj Auto has announced that it has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer special finance option to its two-wheeler customers. Customers buying a Bajaj Auto vehicle can now avail loans from HDFC Bank via its hassle-free end-to-end digital processes and services. This will certainly be beneficial for those who would like to limit the number of visits to the bank to complete the loan procedure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the association, Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "We are pleased to have partnered with HDFC Bank to offer retail financing solutions to our customers. The bank's pan India presence will help us further expand our customer base in India and this will be extremely beneficial for our potential customer who may need financing support amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Both Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank are committed to provide a seamless experience to our customer."

Earlier in May 2020, Bajaj Auto announced reopening its select dealerships across India, as the government eased restriction on businesses that come under the green zone. The company said that all Bajaj sales and service touchpoints have been sanitised and strict social distancing protocols have been put in place. Each dealership will have compulsory thermal screening for employees and visitors at the entrance. The health of the employees will be monitored regularly as well.

Simultaneously, Bajaj also resumed partial operations at the Chakan plant with a single work shift. The company has also started initial production at its plant to meet existing orders, based on inventory. The Chakan factory produces motorcycles under the KTM, Husqvarna and Dominar brands, including the newly launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, as well as the Bajaj Dominar 250.

