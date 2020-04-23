Bajaj Auto To Reopen Aurangabad and Rudrapur Plants

Bajaj Auto will be opening resuming operations at its two facilities located in Waluj, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand after receiving the nod from the local authorities. While the Rudrapur plant has been operational since Monday, the Aurangabad facility will resume work from Thursday onwards. The decision reopen the plants has been made following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, are allowed to be opened from April 20, 2020.

Bajaj Auto's facility in Chakan, however, remains closed as the area has been sealed till April 27, 2020, by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. We have reached out to Bajaj Auto for an official statement on the matter and will update you as soon as we get a response. Reportedly, Bajaj Auto's Rudrapur plant has been permitted to operate for essential services and production with a strength of 1500 people, while it has also received permission for the movement of commercial vehicles for delivery of raw material to the plant.

Bajaj Auto exports two-wheelers, three-wheelers and the Qute quadricycle to several markets globally

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad plant will resume production to cater to the export demand. According to a report by ET, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto was quoted saying that the company had over ₹ 1,000 crore worth of production for export markets pending due to the lockdown. The Pune-based two and three-wheeler maker exports its offerings to a number of markets including South East Asia, Africa, Latin America and parts of Europe.

Indian automakers have stopped production for a month now, ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed, which has gravely hit the sector and continues to hurt the country's economy. With the partial relied to resume operations at plants, the companies can see some respite, as the sector limps back to normalcy. Apart from Bajaj, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and several other component makers have resumed partial operations at plants in different locations.

