Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price Increased; Now Costs ₹ 95,891

The BS6 version of the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is still India's most affordable cruiser motorcycle, despite the second hike in prices.

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 now costs Rs. 95,891 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

  • Bajaj Avenger Street 160 price hiked by Rs. 1,000
  • Avenger Street 160 still India's most affordable cruiser motorcycle
  • No change in design, features and mechanicals on the Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the Bajaj Avenger Street 160, the entry-level model in the Bajaj Avenger range by ₹ 1,000. The Avenger Street 160 now costs ₹ 95,891 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the second time Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of the Avenger Street 160 since the updated BS6 version was launched in April this year. Even with the price hike, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is still India's most affordable entry-level cruiser motorcycle, and costs at least ₹ 26,000 less than its closest rival, the 155 cc Suzuki Intruder.

Also Read: Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Hiked

No cosmetic or mechanical changes in the Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Launched In India

There are no changes in the design and features, as well as mechanicals. The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 continues to be powered by the 160 cc, single-cylinder, single overhead cam, air-cooled engine with fuel injection. The two-valve engine puts out 14.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Gearbox is a 5-speed unit, and a telescopic front fork up front, and 5-step adjustable twin rear shocks handles suspension duties. The Avenger Street 160 gets single-channel ABS with a 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake. The Street 160 has a kerb weight of 156 kg. The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is available in a choice of two colours - Ebony Black and Spicy Red.

Also Read: 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review

Apart from the Avenger Street 160, Bajaj Auto has hiked prices across its motorcycle product portfolio, including the Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 200NS, Pulsar 180F, as well as in the commuter segment like the Bajaj CT100, CT110 and the Bajaj Platina 100. The price hike may be linked to rising input costs due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. carandbike has reached out to Bajaj Auto for the reason behind the price hike across the company's motorcycle range, but has yet to hear back with a response.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

