New Cars and Bikes in India
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is now priced at Rs. 1,01,094, while the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has been priced at Rs. 1,22,630.

Prices of Bajaj Avenger BS6 models have been increased once again

Highlights

  • Third price hike for BS6 Bajaj Avenger models
  • Bajaj Avenger Street 160 priced at Rs. 1.01 lakh
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 priced at Rs. 1.23 lakh

Bajaj Auto has increased prices of all its motorcycles offered on sale in India, and now the Bajaj Avenger series models have also become more expensive. Since the launch of the BS6 models of the Avenger range, Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Avenger Street 160, and the Avenger Cruise 220 for the third time, and prices for the entry-level Avenger Street 160 is now upwards of ₹ 1 lakh. The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is now priced at ₹ 1,01,094 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has been priced at ₹ 1,22,630 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Bajaj Avenger models are the most affordable entry-level cruiser-styled motorcycles in India. The Avenger Street 160 carries blacked out components and a pulled back handlebar, while the bigger sibling, the Avenger Cruise 220, gets loaded with chrome finished components, and carries a tall windscreen and high cruiser-style handlebar.

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 looks the same with the same colours, features and design

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 gets no cosmetic changes and draws power from the same 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve engine with fuel-injection. The motor is tuned to produce 14.8 bhp of maximu power at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Avenger 160 gets a 280 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, and a 130 mm drum on the rear wheel. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable twin shock absorbers. The Avenger Street 160 has a kerb weight of 156 kg, and ground clearance of 169 mm. Wheels are alloys, with a 17-inch front wheel and a 15-inch rear, shod with tubeless tyres.

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 gets no cosmetic changes with the price increase

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 also gets no cosmetic changes either, and carry forward the same design language with dollops of chrome and a tall windscreen. The Avenger Cruise 220 is powered by the same BS6, 220 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, oil-cooled engine which is tuned to produce 18.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The Cruise 220 has a kerb weight of 163 kg, ground clearance of 169 mm, and has telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable twin shocks to handle suspension duties. Braking is single-channel ABS, with a 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm drum on the rear wheel. The Cruise 220 also gets a 17-inch front wheel and 15-inch rear wheel combination, but the spoked wheels are shod with tube-type tyres.

