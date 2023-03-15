2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS160 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.35 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200. The Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1.35 lakh while the Pulsar NS00 is priced at Rs.1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The NS160 is now Rs. 10,000 more expensive while the NS200 is Rs. 7,000 more expensive. Both motorcycles now get upside down forks and dual-channel ABS as standard fitment. Both models will be available in four colours – Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red, and Pewter Grey.

(2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200)

Apart from the USD forks and dual-channel ABS, the motorcycles also get lighter alloy wheels from the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range. This results in the weight of the Pulsar NS200 dropping from 159.5 kg to 158 kg while the Pulsar NS160 now weighs a kg heavier at 152 kg, on account of it getting fatter tyres - (100/80-17 at the front and 130/70-17 at the rear. Bajaj says that the disc brakes on the NS160 are now bigger as well. Both motorcycles now get a gear position indicator and a distance-to-empty reading as well. The engine on both motorcycles is now OBD-2 compliant as well, but the engine outputs stay the same as before.

(2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25. While the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha MT-15 V2.