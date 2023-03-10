2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Teased; To Get USD Forks And Dual Channel ABS

Up-side-down forks, dual-channel anti-lock brakes (ABS) and new styling - these are the three key changes you can expect to see in the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200. Yes, the Pune-based two-wheeler giant is, in fact, working on the new NS200, and the company recently released a few teaser images on its official Instagram handle. In fact, upside down seems to be the main theme of the brand’s communication for the 2023 Pulsar NS200. This is the brand's way of telling us to expect some major changes on the motorcycle.

The bike is likely to come with a new design and styling, more in line with the current naked range of motorcycles in the company’s line-up.

While not much is known about the new Pulsar NS200, the teaser images do tell us that the bike is likely to come with a new design and styling, more in line with the current naked range of motorcycles in the company’s line-up. In fact, we would expect the styling to be similar to the new Pulsar N160. In terms of features, in addition to USD forks and dual channel ABS, we also expect to see a fully digital colour TFT display, LED lighting, and some bold graphics.

Additionally, we also expect Bajaj will make some changes to the engine as well. So, in addition to having an onboard diagnostics device (OBD-2) and the bike will also be E20 compliant, which means it can run on blended fuel with 20 per cent ethanol in it. These changes are in line with the upcoming emission norms which will be rolled out from April 1, 2023.

The current-gen Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at around Rs. 1.40 lakh

Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at around Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for all colour trims. After the updates, we would expect the new 2023 Pulsar NS200 to come with a premium of at least Rs. 10,000 over the current asking price of the naked street fighter.