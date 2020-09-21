Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme

We expect the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with the new colour scheme to be launched during the festive season

Bajaj Auto recently released a video of its new marketing campaign which shows two riders on a Pulsar NS200 pulling stunts. The noticeable thing was the new colour scheme on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The bikes were done in red, black and white. The body panels are red, the engine is blacked out and the alloy wheels are done in white. The new colour scheme lends a sporty look to the motorcycle and possibly, this could be a new NS200 variant too. But there is no confirmation on that yet.

(The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with new colour scheme was seen in a newly released Bajaj's marketing campaign video)

The new colour scheme has not been introduced in the market yet and once it does, we expect to have similar pricing as the current models, which is ₹ 1.28 lakh. We expect the new colour scheme of the Pulsar NS200 to be launched during the festive season, which is almost upon us. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that gets Bajaj's triple-spark technology. The engine is fuel-injected and is tuned to make 24 bhp at 9,700 rpm and develops a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

(Expect the Pulsar NS200 with new colour scheme to be launched in India during the festive season)

The BS6 Pulsar NS200 uses the company's versatile perimeter frame and comes with a muscular design. In terms of features, it gets part-digital-part-analogue instrument cluster, LED taillights, split seats and clip-on handlebars. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and Nitrox monoshock absorber at the rear. For braking, the Pulsar NS200 gets a 300 mm disc brake upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear, along with a single-channel ABS set-up.

