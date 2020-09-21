New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme

language dropdown

A newly released video of Bajaj Auto's new marketing campaign shows the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a new colour scheme of red, black and white. The 200 cc motorcycle gets red panels, a blacked out engine and alloy wheels white, offering a sporty look.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
We expect the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with the new colour scheme to be launched during the festive season

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets a new red, black and white colour scheme
  • Pulsar NS200 with new colours shown in a new ad campaign video
  • Expect it to be launched during the festive season

Bajaj Auto recently released a video of its new marketing campaign which shows two riders on a Pulsar NS200 pulling stunts. The noticeable thing was the new colour scheme on the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The bikes were done in red, black and white. The body panels are red, the engine is blacked out and the alloy wheels are done in white. The new colour scheme lends a sporty look to the motorcycle and possibly, this could be a new NS200 variant too. But there is no confirmation on that yet.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike

oc23rrbk

(The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with new colour scheme was seen in a newly released Bajaj's marketing campaign video)

The new colour scheme has not been introduced in the market yet and once it does, we expect to have similar pricing as the current models, which is ₹ 1.28 lakh. We expect the new colour scheme of the Pulsar NS200 to be launched during the festive season, which is almost upon us. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that gets Bajaj's triple-spark technology. The engine is fuel-injected and is tuned to make 24 bhp at 9,700 rpm and develops a peak torque of 18.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Bajaj's Domestic Sales Grow 3 Per Cent In August 2020

85dpcmo8

(Expect the Pulsar NS200 with new colour scheme to be launched in India during the festive season)

0 Comments

The BS6 Pulsar NS200 uses the company's versatile perimeter frame and comes with a muscular design. In terms of features, it gets part-digital-part-analogue instrument cluster, LED taillights, split seats and clip-on handlebars. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and Nitrox monoshock absorber at the rear. For braking, the Pulsar NS200 gets a 300 mm disc brake upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear, along with a single-channel ABS set-up.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices
2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut 2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme
Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut
Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Emilia Romagna GP MotoGP: Vinales Wins Emilia Romagna GP
2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look 2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020 Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020
Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs
Driver Arrested For Sleeping While Tesla Was On Autopilot At 140 kmph  Driver Arrested For Sleeping While Tesla Was On Autopilot At 140 kmph 
Lewis Hamilton's Contract Negotiations To Be Closed Before The End Of The Season  Lewis Hamilton's Contract Negotiations To Be Closed Before The End Of The Season 
Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged
MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo GDi Review
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo GDi Review
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities