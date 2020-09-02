Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Bajaj's Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 3 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto released the sales numbers for August 2020 and while there is negative growth in most departments, there is a silver lining too. The overall two-wheeler sales of the company dropped one per cent as Bajaj sold 321,058 units in August 2020, compared to 325,300 units sold in August last year. The company actually saw a growth of 3 per cent in its domestic two-wheeler sales where Bajaj sold 178,220 units last month in comparison to 173,024 units sold in August 2019. Two-wheeler exports dropped by 6 per cent in August 2020 where the company exported 142,838 units as compared to 152,276 units exported in August 2019.

(Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of its several models over the last couple of months)

Talking about the two-wheeler sales between April 2020 and August 2020, Bajaj sold a total of 516,675 units, which is a massive drop of 46 per cent compared to the 954,938 units sold between April 2019 and August 2019. Similarly, the exports too fell by 43 per cent as Bajaj exported 442,868 units between Apr-August 2020 as compared to 775,199 units exported in the same time last year. In total, Bajaj sold 959,543 units between April-August 2020 which is a drop of 45 per cent when compared to 17,30,137 units sold during the same time last year.

Bajaj's commercial vehicle sales took a massive hit as well. The company sold 7,659 units in August 2020 which is a drop of 78 per cent compared to the 35,085 units sold in August last year. Bajaj managed to export 27,482 units last month, which is 7 per cent less than the 29,641 units exported in August 2019. The total sales of CVs fell 46 per cent with 35,141 units sold last month as compared to 64,726 units sold in August 2019.

