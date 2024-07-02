Two-Wheeler Sales June 2024: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Witness Growth In Sales

Two-wheeler brands have started announcing their sales figures for the month of June 2024, respectively. While most of the brands have reported increased sales, some have experienced a decline. We compare the monthly sales figures of each brand with their sales figures from the previous year (year-on-year). Here's a quick overview of the monthly sales figures for major two-wheeler brands in the Indian market.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

The Honda two-wheeler’s overall sales for June 2024 accounted for 5,18,799 units. This marks a 60 per cent growth as compared to June 2023. In the domestic market, the brand retailed 4,82,597 units, while 36,202 units were exported. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 59 per year-over-year growth, while the exports grew by a massive 70 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has reported cumulative two-wheeler sales of 5,03,448 units in June 2024. This marks a 15 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to the sales figures of June 2023, which stood at 4,36,993 units. The domestic sales for the brand accounted for 491,416 units, reflecting a 16 per cent year-on-year growth, while the remainder of the units were exported to overseas markets. Breaking it down, Hero MotoCorp sold 4,73,228 motorcycles, while scooter sales stood at 30,220 units.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto posted cumulative sales of 3,03,046 two-wheelers in June 2024. The domestic market witnessed a 7 per cent year-over-year growth with 1,77,207 units sold, while exports stood at 1,26,439 two-wheelers, marking a 1 per cent year-over-y decline in the overseas business. Year-to-date figures for the brand cumulatively accounted for 9,50,917 units, marking a 7 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

With 9 per cent year-over-year growth, Suzuki Motorcycle India’s sales for June 2024 were 88,287 units cumulatively. The brand’s domestic sales for the month stood at 71,086 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase from 63,059 units sold during the same period last year. However, its exports saw a dip from 17,678 units in June’23 to 17,201 units exported in June’24. In the year-to-date period, domestic sales stood at 2,51,185 units, while exports were 47,991.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield reported a 5 per cent decline in its sales in June 2024. The brand sold 73,141 motorcycles cumulatively, as compared to the 77,109 units sold in June 2023. Exports witnessed a 27 per cent drop in comparison with the corresponding period last year. In the domestic market, RE witnessed a 2 per cent year-over-year decline in its sales, with 66,117 units retailed in June 2024.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company sold 3,33,646 units in June 2024, a 5 per cent increase from June 2023's 316,411 units. The brand’s two-wheeler sales stood at 3,22,168 units, with a 6 per cent year-over-year growth. Domestic sales for two-wheelers registered growth of 8 per cent with 2,55,734 units sold in June 2024. The brand’s EV sales registered a growth of 10 per cent with 15,859 units sold in the previous month.



Ola Electric

Ola Electric recorded 36,716 registrations (according to the government's VAHAN portal) last month, marking 107 per cent year-over-year growth. The company has exceeded 2,28,000 registrations in CY2024. Moreover, it has achieved 57 per cent growth in Q1 FY25 compared to Q1 FY24. In the quarter ending June 2024, the company witnessed over 1.08 lakh registrations.