Kawasaki Ninja 650, Vulcan S Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 60,000

Kawasaki India has announced discounts of Rs. 30,000 on its popular mid-size sport touring model, the Kawasaki Ninja 650. But it’s the Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser which gets the maximum discount of Rs. 60,000. The discounts are offered as “Good Times Voucher” which customers can redeem at checkout, and are offered on the ex-showroom prices of the bikes. The Kawasaki Vulcan S is priced at Rs. 7.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at Rs. 7.16 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki Vulcan S offered with discounts of Rs. 60,000

In March 2024, the Japanese brand had announced similar discounts on the Versys 650, Ninja 400 and the Vulcan S. With the new discount, the Kawasaki Ninja 650’s price will drop to Rs. 6.86 lakh (Ex-showroom). The discounted price will be on offer till stocks last or till the end of July 2024, whichever is earlier. For more accurate on-road prices, customers are advised to visit a Kawasaki dealership in their home city.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a popular model from the Kawasaki stable, and is powered by a 649 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 67 bhp and 64 Nm. On the Vulcan S, the same engine is tuned to produce 60 bhp and 62.4 Nm. The Ninja 650 has been a popular mid-size motorcycle in India, and its nearest rivals are the Aprilia RS 660, as well as the upcoming Triumph Daytona 660.