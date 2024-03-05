Login

Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 60k Till March End

The discounts are applicable on select models that include the Ninja 400, Vulcan S, Versys 650 and the Ninja 650
By Carandbike Team

Published on March 5, 2024

Highlights

  • Highest discount of Rs 60,000 on the Vulcan S
  • Versys 650 is available at a discount of Rs 45,000
  • Offer valid till stocks last or till the end of March

India Kawasaki Motors, the Indian arm of the parent Japanese two-wheeler company has announced discounts for select motorcycles in its portfolio. Kawasaki’s current product portfolio consists of about 18 road-legal motorcycles, of which, the manufacturer has announced discounts for a total of four models that include the Ninja 400, Vulcan S, Versys 650 and the Ninja 650. Called ‘Good Times Voucher’ the discounts range from Rs 30,000 going up to Rs 60,000, on the ex-showroom prices, depending on the model.

Starting with the Ninja 400, this sub-500cc faired parallel-twin motorcycle is available at a discount of Rs 40,000 on the current sticker price of Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is powered by a 399cc parallel-twin mill and is popular for its engaging performance and handling qualities. However, owing to the steep sticker price the motorcycle hasn’t garnered a lot of takers since its launch. Furthermore, Kawasaki has also launched the Ninja 500 which is the successor to the Ninja 400. It can be considered that Kawasaki wants to clear the stocks of the Ninja 400 before pulling the plug.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.24 Lakh
 

Next is the Vulcan S which benefits with a significant discount of Rs 60,000 on the sticker price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This cruiser-class motorcycle has been around for a while but mainly due to its low ranking on the design front hasn’t attracted a lot of takers. Powered by the same 649cc mill that also does duty on the Versys 650 and other 650cc class motorcycles, the Vulcan S is now available at an attractive discounted price tag. Also, since the introduction of the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki may want to clear the stocks for the Vulcan S as the financial year comes to an end.

Sibling to the Vulcan S on the powertrain front, the Versys 650 is a road-focused tourer that is being offered at a discount of Rs 45,000 on the retail price of Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is popular for its versatility and for its ride quality on the tarmac. Besides the Vulcan S, the Versys 650 shares its powertrain with the Ninja 650, Z650 and the Z650RS. 

Last on the discount list is the Ninja 650, receiving the least discount benefit of Rs 30,000 on the price tag of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja 650 is one of the best bikes to buy in the middle-weight sportbike class. The bike features a full fairing and takes inspiration from the other Ninja models in the portfolio.

All the above offers on the respective models are valid from now till the end of March or till stocks last. If you have been planning to pick one of these motorcycles, now is the time to make the best of the offered discounts.

